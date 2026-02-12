(Gemini AI was used to assist with table-generation in this article.)

The brilliant Zoe Harcombe was kind enough to refer me to her published articles on mammography which can be found here and here and which I would recommend reading.

The key take-away point for me was one which I hadn’t really thought about before, but is pretty central to the entire discussion - that is the matter of what the control group subjects (ie those randomised NOT to receive screening) were asked to do.

What was the 2012 Marmot review?

During the 2000s scientists such as Peter Goetsche began raising concerns about the overall benefits of mass mammography, including the possibility of harms from over-treatment.

In response, the UK government and Cancer Research UK commissioned Professor Sir Michael Marmot in 2012 to conduct an independent review to settle the argument and provide a definitive “verdict” on whether the current programme was still justified.

This is their report:

The investigators considered data from 11 trials conducted between 1963 and 1991, though one was excluded (Malmo II) due to lack of follow up data. This is their "headline” results table:

The more astute reader will instantly see that this table only gives the results for breast cancer mortality, not overall, or all-cause, mortality.

Here is a table I generated (with the help of Gemini) summarising the results, this time including some additional information - notably the effects on all-cause mortality, and the intervention received by the control group:

(* The Swedish Two-County value is a weighted average of the Kopparberg and Östergötland results)

There are two really interesting points which for me stand out from that table:

1. The results depend on what the control group did.

In all the studies apart from two in the above table, the control group (ie those who did not undergo mammographic screening) were not given any instruction to do anything different - they were just told to continue their lives as before.

However, in the two Canada studies, all subjects - including those in the control group - received physical examinations (annually in Canada II, initial in Canada I) and were taught how to perform breast self-examinations.

Notably, there is no difference in breast cancer mortality between the 2 groups in the Canada studies.

The benefits (in terms of breast cancer mortality) of mammography are limited to studies in which the control group did nothing.

I don’t think it takes a genius to work out the implications of this:

It suggests self-examination is equivalent to mammography in terms of reducing breast cancer mortality.

Yet self-examination is almost certainly much less harmful than mammography, which resulted in a doubling (compared to control) in the rate of referral for investigation.

Marmot et al. responded to this essentially by stating there is “no evidence” that self-examination reduces breast cancer mortality. Consequently, they view it not as a safer alternative, but as an ineffective intervention comparable to no screening.

Such a response is somewhat vacuous, and a suitable reply would be to point out that if they are arguing that screening saves lives, and if on a head-to-head self-examination is indistinguishable from screening, then self-examination must also save lives.

One could also draw attention to the 2nd point I wish to make here:

2. screening fails to reduce all-cause mortality.

A notable feature of the above table is that while there appears to be a reduction in breast cancer related deaths (limited, as we have seen, to the studies where women in the control group were told to do nothing) such an apparent benefit does not translate through to all-cause mortality, which is unchanged.

There are several possible explanations for this.

the breast cancer deaths were so rare that reducing them simply doesn’t move the dial as regards all-cause effects sufficiently to detect it. any reduction in deaths from breast cancer are being offset by an increase in deaths from other causes, perhaps as a result of the investigations / treatment of suspicious lesions. An example might be this: say a woman has a severe and fatal reaction to something given to them as a result of having found a lesion worthy of investigation (eg radiography dye, a chemotherapy drug, or an anaesthetic during surgery); that would NOT be classed as a breast cancer death and would, in fact, also have removed that individual from ever being classed as a breast cancer deaths. (a subset of the above) the cause of death classification is different between the 2 groups, so that in the screened group less deaths are being classed as being caused by breast cancer than in the control group.

Marmet et al - as would be expected - opt for the first explanation, and essentially dismiss the possibility that harms are cancelling out the benefits accruing from earlier detection of breast cancer and the associated reductions in mortality:

Bizarrely, however, they seem well aware of the potential for harms, as they devote two full pages to listing them (see section 5.2), but preface this by saying:

It would appear, therefore, that their enthusiasm for their preferred explanation - that all-cause mortality is simply too blunt an instrument to detect the benefits from reducing breast cancer deaths - is based on belief, rather than any form of objective analysis.

In fact, if one looks at the table summarising the results, what stands out is that even across a variety of studies and locations, the relative risk ratio for all-cause mortality hovers around 1, and is never less than 0.99 (which would indicate a 1% reduction in all-cause mortality over the period of 13 years). Moreover, the combined study population is large, at >600k.

Though I am no statistician, it does not seem to me likely that these results are consistent with the certainty of their conclusions. I intend asking my more statistically-minded colleagues to opine on the contention that the combined studies did not have sufficient power to detect meaningful reductions in all-cause deaths.

In any event, if their preferred explanation was true, and the reductions in mortality from breast cancer from screening are simply too small to show through the fog and noise of all the other causes of deaths, isn’t that something women need to be told?

In essence, it is an admision that they are massively over-selling the benefits of screening.

We are back to the favourite tactic of all players in the biomedical-industrial complex:

For claims of efficacy, use relative risk reductions.

For harms, use absolute numbers.

Such an approach makes any meaningful comparisons of risks vs benefits too difficult for the average consumer of health-related products or services to perform.