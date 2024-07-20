Further insights from Jessica Hockett into the naming of "SARS-CoV-2"
It was a highly politicised process.
As regular readers will know, I do not believe there has been any new virus in circulation, only novel testing and new ways of psychologically and physically terrorising the populace, and treating (or not treating) run-of-the-mill respiratory illnesses.
I outlined evidence here that the WHO had applied pressure to ensure that the “new virus” was given attributes of novelty through its naming.has examined in detail further relevant material including some important emails obtained from the University of North Carolina via a FOIA request; these offer further insights into the naming process.
Read her article here:
"...four years later, it’s striking how unimpressed and unconcerned the group of experts were about the coronavirus they were discussing. Neither “pandemic” nor “pandemic potential” surface in the threads."
And on 5 March 2020 - only *days* before the declaration of the "pandemic" - U.S. "military medical leaders discuss vaccine development against coronavirus" at a (seemingly unreported) Pentagon "press conference" without mentioning "pandemic" or "pandemic potential".
On the contrary, in closing remarks, top US Army infectious disease expert, Nelson Michael (from the WRAIR), made a point of saying: "At the end of the day this still remains a LOW RISK INFECTION to the American public... EVEN IN THE ABSENCE OF A VACCINE". -- 5 March 2020
https://democracymanifest.substack.com/p/pentagon-presser-5-march-2020
Also, the panel from the Pentagon on 5 March 2020 emphasized that the point of accelerated vaccine R&D is for "next season"... "the winter" etc.
https://democracymanifest.substack.com/p/the-seasonal-set-up-part-1
But by definition, something that's "seasonal" is endemic - not "pandemic"... correct?