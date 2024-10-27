This article seemed to hit a nerve - it is by far my most-read piece:

I am unsure whether the positions of the 3 authors in respect of the question as to whether or not there really was something which can justifiably be called a “pandemic” have evolved at all. I suspect not. Either that, or for whatever reason they are unwilling or feel unable to voice it.

Here’s Dr Jay Bhattacharya speaking in a conversation about “the pandemic”. I didn’t listen. I’d be interested in hearing from anyone who did as to whether the central tenet - that we had a pandemic - was ever challenged.

My attention was recently drawn to a number of tweets by David Dickson - which I reproduce - including Dr Bhattacharya’s responses - below.

These lay out better than I could why this is such an important issue, and why I have no patience with people who by refusing to answer - let alone ask - the questions which really matter, are ensuring that the ghastly debacle of the past few years can be re-run at any time of the perpetrators’ choosing.

The thread on X started with Dr Bhattacharya drawing attention to the following official report:

The report’s introduction states that:

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations has conducted an investigation into the effectiveness and scientific accuracy of the “We Can Do This” COVID-19 vaccine promotional campaign (“Campaign”) launched by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in partnership with the Fors Marsh Group (FMG), which describes itself as a full-service behavior change research and strategy firm. This nationwide multimedia advertising campaign ran from August 2020 through June 2023 and cost over $900 million in taxpayer funds.

The thread consists of 23 tweets which do tease out some extremely troubling aspects of the propaganda used against the American people.

As a stand-alone critique, it is well-written, and contains some important information.

However, it must be stated that the document, and those promoting it (including Dr Bhattacharya) fail to ask a number of important questions, the absence of which serves to reify the central lie that the covid event was caused by a spreading novel pathogen.

The questions NOT asked were well summarised by David Dickson as a response to the first tweet in the thread. I have reproduced these - together with Dr Bhattacharya’s replies - below.

Two of the 4 pieces of media above are videos - click on the picture to go directly to the tweet to play those. These are the two static images:

David then goes on to link to further evidence that dystopian treatment of the elderly is still ongoing:

Overall, this is what I meant by this in my substack post referenced above:

I await a response by Dr Bhattacharya, as I am sure David does too.