Saara Jäntti - a student at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Technology at Tampere University in Finland - has written this dissertation:

Of course, I would argue that “covid positive patients” was a meaningless distinction, as there was no novel virus causing a novel disease, it was all driven by propaganda and fraudulent testing.

To me, the standout point was the one illustrated by the graphic and the table I’ve cited below.

As shown in her Figure 15, in 2020, during the “first wave”, total ICU admissions were notably reduced compared to trend.

Maybe that was because they stopped elective surgeries, people were in less accidents, and this outweighed the increase in admissions for respiratory distress?

The only problem with this argument is that ICU admissions for diseases of the respiratory system also fell - and markedly so; by a quarter, in fact, as per Table 5:

It’s a pity that the author is unable to even hint at the possibility that we were lied to: