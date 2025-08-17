Finland: No added ICU demand from the "deadly pandemic".
Including for diseases of the respiratory system.
H/t to “Sborg401” on X for his post alterting me to this.
Saara Jäntti - a student at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Technology at Tampere University in Finland - has written this dissertation:
Here's a PDF:
As “Sborg40” said:
Of course, I would argue that “covid positive patients” was a meaningless distinction, as there was no novel virus causing a novel disease, it was all driven by propaganda and fraudulent testing.
To me, the standout point was the one illustrated by the graphic and the table I’ve cited below.
As shown in her Figure 15, in 2020, during the “first wave”, total ICU admissions were notably reduced compared to trend.
Maybe that was because they stopped elective surgeries, people were in less accidents, and this outweighed the increase in admissions for respiratory distress?
The only problem with this argument is that ICU admissions for diseases of the respiratory system also fell - and markedly so; by a quarter, in fact, as per Table 5:
It’s a pity that the author is unable to even hint at the possibility that we were lied to:
According to his profile a “Retired Infectious Disease Physician”.
So called COVID-19 pandemic was a scam. More evidence in my article and I also have a PhD in microbiology so if there's a pathogen I would know.
https://angelovalidiya.substack.com/p/there-was-never-covid-19-pandemic?utm_source=publication-search
People are simply too terrified to admit that were deceived by government, $cienti$t$, media and celebrities ....
Good spot
If someone has daily or weekly hospital deaths in hospitals (all causes) in Finland for 2019 and 2020, the hypothesis that people already in hospitals constituted a significant proportion of deaths can be explored.
As a result of studying data and published research for NYC and other places in spring 2020, I learned this "had" to have been the case to get whatever portion of the spikes is real.
I've called it "sinking the damage ships"-- illustrative of precipice theory (my term) healthcare fragility (your and others' term).