I recently wrote 2 articles on the Sandie Peggie Employment Tribunal judgment.

In this piece I outlined some of the made-up quotations which had been introduced into the judgment:

In this article, I drilled down in some detail into a specific point about how the judgment had misrepresented data, apparently in accordance with “progressive” bias, from a key Swedish study of the risk of violent behaviour by transgender individuals:

Outraged at the most obvious explanation for the made-up quotations - that the judge had used AI in some way to assist with the writing of the judgment - a lawyer known as Eòghann MacUalraig decided to submit a complaint to the judicial authorities.

Eòghann has posted an extract of the response on X (here).

I find this an astonishing response, which basically amounts to:

"It’s someone else’s fault but we aren’t going to tell you who.”

That response does not sound particularly credible, but even if it was true, what sort of “judicial colleague” (which must surely mean a judge) makes up actual quotations?