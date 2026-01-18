Fabricated quotes in Sandie Peggie judgment: not from AI, but rather from "a judicial colleague"
I recently wrote 2 articles on the Sandie Peggie Employment Tribunal judgment.
In this piece I outlined some of the made-up quotations which had been introduced into the judgment:
In this article, I drilled down in some detail into a specific point about how the judgment had misrepresented data, apparently in accordance with “progressive” bias, from a key Swedish study of the risk of violent behaviour by transgender individuals:
Outraged at the most obvious explanation for the made-up quotations - that the judge had used AI in some way to assist with the writing of the judgment - a lawyer known as Eòghann MacUalraig decided to submit a complaint to the judicial authorities.
Eòghann has posted an extract of the response on X (here).
I find this an astonishing response, which basically amounts to:
"It’s someone else’s fault but we aren’t going to tell you who.”
That response does not sound particularly credible, but even if it was true, what sort of “judicial colleague” (which must surely mean a judge) makes up actual quotations?
Thanks for reading Sanity Unleashed! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
In 1965 Frank Herbert created a fictional civilization in which humans first destroyed and then outlawed all computers. His prescience gets more relevant by the day. Nothing good will ever come of AI. Nothing good can ever come from the impossibility of telling real from fake.
The Sandie Peggie judgement is just a hint of how AI will make objectivity impossible by destroying our ability to separate truth from lies. That’s deliberate: AI’s purpose and its effect are to make it impossible for people to call on the single thing makes humans human: their reason. Reason and freedom have a reciprocal relationship: When people are rational, freedom wins. When they’re free, reason wins. If people can't tell what's real and what's not; if they can’t discover facts and point to evidence—to some referents in reality—then they have no objective means of dealing with one another, and anything goes. The same people who screamed at you to “follow the science” are now destroying your means of distinguishing real from fake. Applying AI to science makes knowledge impossible. Applying it to the law makes justice impossible. Applying it to medicine makes ethics impossible. Applying it to politics makes freedom impossible. And freedom is the fundamental requirement of man’s mind and therefore of his life.
None of this is an accident. Subjectivists acknowledge just one absolute: their belief in their right to rule you. They want it; therefore it’s true. “Only the concept of a fluid, plastic…universe could permit anyone to think or to preach that man needs no objective principles in action…that a man’s whim is a valid moral standard, and that the only question is how to get away with it.” AI is the latest attempt by your presumptive rulers to get away with it. It obviates the slow, labor-intensive methods of propaganda and bad philosophies, which can take decades to metastasize within a culture and which still leave people free to discover the truth. Instead AI makes that discovery impossible. It makes even searching for the truth potentially dangerous. Would you be willing to stake your career, reputation, and life on “facts” obtained from ChatGPT?
As psyop-19 demonstrated, almost everyone abruptly confronted with perceived risk and uncertainty gives up at once. AI isn’t made for them. It’s for the people who insisted on discovering the truth for themselves. Thinking people cannot be ruled, and AI’s purpose is to make it impossible to think because passivity is all any ruler needs.