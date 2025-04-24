Today, Craig Spencer posted this, in response to a post of a video about RFK’s criticism (muted though it was) of mRNA vaccines:

Not to be outdone by that shamelessly pro-establishment nonsense, Mr Berenson reposted that with his own carefully calibrated “please don’t lock me out of polite society” critique:

Well I think they’re both full of shit actually, but being British (for now at least) I replied with the slightly more polite:

That didn’t please Mr Berenson, as you can see:

Explicitly or by implication, it would appear that Mr Berenson believes:

There was a novel virus

It caused a novel disease called covid

People died “from covid”

It spread round the world

The covid vaccines and the boosters worked for a while to “stop infections”

I think he’s wrong on all counts and no, I won’t “stop” calling out this charade and all who (whether intentionally or not) promote it.

Mr Berenson is a New Yorker, yet seems to display absolutely no interest in investigating the fact that the official story of what happened in NYC in spring 2020 looks incredibly suspect.

The Bergamo story too appears unsustainable. Together, these two stories appear full of holes, and if they are, what else might be?

Far from being the edgy dissident journalist he likes to think he is, he is basically reifying the lies from which the pandemic story has been constructed.

My response to Mr Berenson’s reply to me is: