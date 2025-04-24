Everything that's wrong with "dissident" journalism - in one tweet
Courtesy of Alex Berenson
Today, Craig Spencer1 posted this, in response to a post of a video about RFK’s criticism (muted though it was) of mRNA vaccines:
Not to be outdone by that shamelessly pro-establishment nonsense, Mr Berenson reposted that with his own carefully calibrated “please don’t lock me out of polite society” critique:
Well I think they’re both full of shit actually, but being British (for now at least) I replied with the slightly more polite:
That didn’t please Mr Berenson, as you can see:
Explicitly or by implication, it would appear that Mr Berenson believes:
There was a novel virus
It caused a novel disease called covid
People died “from covid”
It spread round the world
The covid vaccines and the boosters worked for a while to “stop infections”
I think he’s wrong on all counts and no, I won’t “stop” calling out this charade and all who (whether intentionally or not) promote it.
Mr Berenson is a New Yorker, yet seems to display absolutely no interest in investigating the fact that the official story of what happened in NYC in spring 2020 looks incredibly suspect.
The Bergamo story too appears unsustainable. Together, these two stories appear full of holes, and if they are, what else might be?
Far from being the edgy dissident journalist he likes to think he is, he is basically reifying the lies from which the pandemic story has been constructed.
My response to Mr Berenson’s reply to me is:
It’s so hard to make a serious anti-pandemic preparedness case with pro-establishment goons like you out there. Please stop.
.... a loon. that water fowl? <a href="https://emojis.com/emoji/loon-qm5KCRnjPr" or.....a lunatic?
Either case, what a ignorant thing to say.
Name calling is for babies and bullies, both lacking in brains.
As a nurse (olden days kind, I am 70 now and retired) this "pandemic" was the dumbest thing, most confounding reactionary, and very cruel game, I will call it. It goes against everything I ever went to university for, against every protocol (masking in public? plexiglass? (I wish I had bought stock in plexiglass!) hysteria, painted white circles.... and we still have mentally disabled ppl from all of this the past 4 years. Just despicable, still wearing masks. Now it is okay to wear masks and it is advantageous if you might like to destroy property or other activities out of spite or anger. Dr Fauci should be in prison
Dear Alex Berenson,
Why do you resort immediately to Ad Hominem calling Dr Engler a “loon”. Why don’t you debate Dr Engler openly and transparently and bring your data to validate the efficacy you suggest there is and was over the time frames you suggest.
Fully open transparent professional debate is what is needed. Not Ad Hominem.
Thank you.