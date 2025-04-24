Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
2dEdited

.... a loon. that water fowl? <a href="https://emojis.com/emoji/loon-qm5KCRnjPr" or.....a lunatic?

Either case, what a ignorant thing to say.

Name calling is for babies and bullies, both lacking in brains.

As a nurse (olden days kind, I am 70 now and retired) this "pandemic" was the dumbest thing, most confounding reactionary, and very cruel game, I will call it. It goes against everything I ever went to university for, against every protocol (masking in public? plexiglass? (I wish I had bought stock in plexiglass!) hysteria, painted white circles.... and we still have mentally disabled ppl from all of this the past 4 years. Just despicable, still wearing masks. Now it is okay to wear masks and it is advantageous if you might like to destroy property or other activities out of spite or anger. Dr Fauci should be in prison

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
SeanBFlanagan's avatar
SeanBFlanagan
2d

Dear Alex Berenson,

Why do you resort immediately to Ad Hominem calling Dr Engler a “loon”. Why don’t you debate Dr Engler openly and transparently and bring your data to validate the efficacy you suggest there is and was over the time frames you suggest.

Fully open transparent professional debate is what is needed. Not Ad Hominem.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture