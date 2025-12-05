Even Ralph Baric would agree with us!
Claim of Function, rather than the Gain of Function smokescreen, properly frames the lab-leak story
In the latest article byand myself, we point to further evidence that scientists cannot create replication-competent viruses.
Hence the “lab-leak” story would appear to be nonsensical.
However, as I have previously pointed out, even the “dissident” community doesn’t seem to want to address this possibility:
I have closed comments here. If you have any, please post under the wherearethenumbers version, so all debate stays in one place.
Thanks for reading Sanity Unleashed! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.