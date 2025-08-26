Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
5d

"Out of control?"

Not really: Our government is in complete control...

"Next!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
P.M. Szpunar's avatar
P.M. Szpunar
5d

Never mind that the person actually chokes for 24 hours but is paralyzed so no one can see their suffering. But you can check out the "glory" of all of it here as well, alluded in the Atlantic piece, which I agree is worth a read: https://www.beceremonial.com/ceremonies/end-of-life/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture