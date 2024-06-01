See this tweet:

The Time article Mina reposts is this.

Here’s the introductory paragraph:

If H5N1 turns into a full-blown pandemic, we are currently in chapter one. To prevent chapter two from becoming a reality, the most important tool in our arsenal will be widespread testing. Testing isn’t just about diagnosing people with the virus. Containing the spread of this highly pathogenic bird flu strain in cattle hinges on our ability to detect and track it.

My colleague Alex Hicks replied with this tweet, suggesting we should take a look at Mina’s LinkedIn profile which can be found here.

Mina is in fact Chief Science Officer of eMed Digital Healthcare.

Their LinkedIn page informs us that:

Our mission is to democratize healthcare by delivering accessible solutions to everyone and transforming how healthcare is perceived, accessed, and used. Our approach includes trusted in-home test kits paired with our secure network of certified remote proctors—all done in a clinically responsible manner. As pioneers in Telehealth, we introduced the world's first at-home, digital point-of-care COVID-19 test in 2020. Our Test-to-Treat™ technology shortens the time it takes to get healthy by giving you verified test results and access to treatment within minutes from anywhere. We have provided tens of millions of virtually proctored at-home COVID-19 tests to consumers, businesses, and governments. Millions of eMed traveling customers from over 200 countries have used our testing solution to re-enter the United States. Since then, we have expanded our reach in digital healthcare beyond COVID with convenient at-home kits covering various uses, including women's health (UTIs and Bacterial Vaginosis), COVID-19 + flu, and drug screening.

Make up your own minds how ethical you find Mina’s constant fear-porn in light of how he stands to gain from it.