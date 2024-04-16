Dr Shankara Chetty is a brave South African doctor who has successfully treated 1000s of patients labeled as having “covid” using protocols which went against official guidance. As a result, he is currently being harrased by disciplinary proceedings brought by the South African Regulator, HPCSA.

In this YouTube video, Dr Chetty described his experience of treating his patients:

Notable quotes from Dr Chetty (from the transcript starting around 17 mins):

I haven't yet hospitalized a patient

I haven't found the need for oxygen in my practice and I haven't had any mortality at all

I was forced to see critically ill patients that should have been admitted into icu but for fear of death they refused

Even with those being thrown in the deep end I had to do icu treatment on an outpatient basis

I had each and every one of them recover and recover timelessly with no complications in all the patients that I've treated

In other words, Dr Chetty bravely simply insisted on treating the patient in front of him, according to his needs, consistent with age-old precepts of medicine: treat the patient, not “a disease”, and certainly not “a positive test”.

We now know a lot about the harmful policies subjected on many patients in hospitals just because of their “positive test”, including but not limited to:

inappropriate ventilation

use of sedative and respiratory depressant drugs

over-oxygenation

lack of treatment for bacterial infection

being treated like a biohazard and negelected

the prohibition of visits in hospital from loved ones

It sounds to me like the benefits of just being kept out of hospital would have been huge, and likely the major factor in Dr Chetty’s success.

When Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks he replied:

Because that’s where the money is.

The “covid” version is: why did the patients kept out of hospitals all survive? Answer:

Because that’s where all the deaths happened.

I wish Dr Chetty all the best in his battle against tyranny. The thread starting here contains lots of detail about his case.