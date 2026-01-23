Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yetimonster's avatar
Yetimonster
2d

Interesting that ‘they’ coerced people to get jabbed so as not to ‘kill grannies’ while espousing it not mattering if a few ‘grannies are coerced into dying’. Sheesh. The sheer hypocrisy of our institutions - and the sheeple that buy into all this planned destruction as it’s for the ‘greater good’ (and whose good would that be?).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Brilliant breakdown of Marsh's utilitarian logic here. The slip about not expecting his words to go public is revealing becuase it confirms the disconnect betwen stated principles and private calculations. I've seen this playbook in tech where "acceptable failure rates" become shorthand for ignoring specific harms, and it's unsettling how easily quantified metrics replace moral deliberation.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture