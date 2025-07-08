Does the UK's "REACT-2" antibody study prove that a novel virus was in circulation in 2020?
The named "authors for correspondence" have ignored me - twice.
A few months ago I - together withand - published the below critique of the UK’s “REACT-2” study - often cited in support of the notion that a novel virus emerged in 2020 and spread across the world - something that none of us accept happened.
In that article, I pointed out that I had requested some further information from the authors.
On 10 April I emailed as follows:
From: Jonathan Engler
Sent: 10 April 2025 12:49
To: h.ward@imperial.ac.uk; g.cooke@imperial.ac.uk; p.elliott@imperial.ac.uk
Cc: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Subject: Query related to REACT-2 paper
Hello,
I am writing to you in your capacity as corresponding authors named on the below paper, also attached.
REACT-2 Round 5: increasing prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies demonstrate impact of the second wave and of vaccine roll-out in England.
You state in relation to figure 1 that:
An epidemic curve constructed from date of onset of symptoms in unvaccinated people who were IgG positive shows that the second wave grew more slowly in September to November than the first wave in March-April, and then accelerated in December 2020. (Figure 1).
Please can I ask:
What tool or tools were used to construct the epidemic curve?
Is the methodology available anywhere?
Is there a breakdown of symptoms reported?
What proportion of those testing positive for IgG had symptoms?
What proportion of those testing negative for IgG had symptoms?
Is the raw data relating to symptoms available anywhere – from which I could reproduce said epidemic curve?
Any answers you can provide to the above would be gratefully appreciated.
Many thanks
Dr Jonathan Engler MBChB (UK)
I followed up on 18 June with:
From: Jonathan Engler
Sent: 18 June 2025 14:48
To: h.ward@imperial.ac.uk; g.cooke@imperial.ac.uk; p.elliott@imperial.ac.uk
Subject: FW: Query related to REACT-2 paper
Hello,
I sent the below a couple of months ago but have had no reply.
If you aren’t the correct people please tell me who is.
Thank you
JE
I have heard nothing, which, considering this was a publicly funded study performed by employees of a publicly funded institution, is troubling.
We identified a number of issues with the study, the main one being the absence of publication of the data from those testing negative (for whatever they were actually being tested for); these subjects are effectively the control subjects in respect of any conclusions drawn regarding those who tested positive.
Per protocol, the symptom data was collected from ALL subjects.
The data from the control group remains unpublished. Why?
What impresses a layman like me is the diligence and civility of your inquiry to these fraudsters. I think your efforts are persuading a lot of sleepers and deniers to see the freight train of evil that has assaulted us, and new products are in the pipeline and will probably get easily approved by our govt agencies even in the new administration. Trump and RFK, Jr. are doing good things for our health and civil freedoms but if they don't use their executive authority soon to stop the ongoing mRNA poisoning and the Prep Act which authorizes the criminality (what a malevolent thing, that Prep Act) then they will have failed in the bigger more urgent cause when you become aware of the long-term agenda behind it. The essays by Sasha Latypova and Nicolas Hulscher and J.J. Couey and others including you are showing us that the entrenched pharma/DOD forces are determined to proceed with the failed deadly mRNA platform, with hundreds of new mRNA and similar poisonous products in the pipeline including now aerosol poisons. FDA/CDC wants pregnant moms and babies to be vaccinated with mRNA poison. The last defense is always our moms - we have to reach them and encourange them. I hope and pray that individual vigilance and teaming with others as you are doing will defeat the wicked depraved ignorant mindset which sadly still lives inside many of our neighbors and relatives.
My Social Issues essays:
https://liveyosemite.wordpress.com/2024/07/18/social-issues/
My ongoing updates on Substack Notes:
https://dougpeck.substack.com/notes
The ongoing Silence from Imperial College London is telling, and totally unprofessional, especially given the Public Funding. Sadly ICL has form on this…
The MSM should be all over this and flushing the Truth out from Imperial.