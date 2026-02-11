Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

When diagnosed with cancer, the chemo and/or radiation treatments are what usually kill the person.

I don't understand how oncology believes in chemo , a toxic poison, can treat cancer. That's like trying to clean your house with a wrecking ball.

Also, chemo has single digit % efficacy, but if one realizes that deaths are usually attributed to the cancer itself even if it was caused by the chemo, it's like the vaccines with negative efficacy....aka RISKS/HARMS greater than benefits.

Reply
Share
Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
1d

Experience in over 30 years practice in Cardiology and Internal Medicine extinguished what little enthusiasm I had initially for preventive medicine and screening. My advice to patients was to see a doctor only if they had a particular problem or question about their health. Otherwise, avoid the medical system completely.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture