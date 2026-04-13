The notes function on this platform is generally pretty useless.

However, this stream of frustrated consciousness of mine did attract slightly more attention than most:

This generated a few interesting exchanges regarding point 1 in the list:

Firstly, with Mathew Crawford:

Secondly, with Jorge Luis:

It’s obviously an interesting story if it turns out that Falun Gong were the creation of Western intelligence agencies, but:

Neither commenter has yet provided any documentary evidence of the same; and I don’t see that it’s relevant to the question of whether or not Falun Gong practitioners were being killed to order to supply organs to the transplant market. Unless it’s being argued that the practitioners are fake so the WHOLE story is made-up, it is surely untenable that just because the victims are following a cult established by the CIA (or whatever) that it’s any more acceptable that they be murdered so their organs can be used for transplanation.

Regarding the 2nd point, this does raise an interesting question as to how do we know whether something is true or is propaganda? Obviously, it’s incredibly difficult. All we can really do is examine the evidence around us and form a judgment. If we haven’t got time or requisite knowledge to do that it is inevitable that we turn towards people who understand the subject area and see what they have to say.

So, in respect of core assertion #1 in my note above, I relied on a number of “official” sources, as listed in my note.

It is easy to stand back and say “those sources lied to us about X, Y and Z” so they MUST be lying about this too, but that is neither practical nor logical. I distrust the BBC for many reasons, but when it tells me that the time is 9 PM I tend to believe it.

Believing that some people and / or institutions either lie about everything or are truth-tellers is also naive and childish - it imagines a world when you can divide people into two camps; they are either liars or truth-tellers. The reality is that on many issues, people simply don’t have a view, or they contract out their reasoning to authorities they trust, or they simply hold beliefs which are wrong, but with sincerity.

On this particular matter, I cited this 2024 report from Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting:

DAFOH has an advisory board consisting of doctors from around 10 different countries. The report in turn cites evidence of the China Tribunal, an investigation chaired by a British barrister, Sir Geoffrey Nice KC.

All their reports can be found here, and below is the Short Form version of their final conclusion:

China Tribunal Short Form Conclusion Final 159KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Notably the evidence for their conclusion is not based on direct observation of all the steps involved (in reality how on earth could we expect it be?), but rather a patchwork of indirect evidence, but is no less compelling as a result.

Now, I am perfectly willing to consider the possibility that this tribunal has got it quite wrong, but at this stage what would be required would be a comprehensive rebuttal of the case put, rather than vague suggestions that “the Falun Gong were created by Western intelligence and the West are in a propaganda war with China so this must be all fake”.