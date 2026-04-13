Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
14h

I can't take the Falun Gong's story of organ harvesting on the same reason why you can't take the supposed CIA /NED link.

Both are not clearly proven....

Why do we jump to assume things that are "he said, she said"?

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
12hEdited

Jonathan,

Keeping in mind that I could be wrong, it does seem like those responses were diversionary. Crawford is an enigma, and hard to pin down. Rules of thumb are needed online, because of "over-information" and the implausibility of building trust solely by using digital interaction.

It is difficult to ascertain if those "attempts to divert your attention" were in order to stall the investigation into forced organ harvesting, or whether they were simply ego-driven responses --as when someone listens to your words, not because they want to engage with your ideas, but so that they can use your words as a springboard to share their own ideas, which are deemed more important -- and perhaps infinitely so (as is true when encountering a full-blown narcissist).

I'd look for evidence inside of Jan Jekielek's book Killed to Order, because Jan has been investigating this issue for at least two decades now.

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