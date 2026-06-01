Conventional medical wisdom (and as I was taught at medical school 40 years ago) holds that medicine is a science, and since science involves measurements, the more we measure, the better we are able to diagnose, track and treat health and illness.

Some time ago, I started to reject this as a blanket hypothesis, becoming aware that in many cases over-measuring was resulting in finding too many things which were merely incidental or essentially variations of normal, leading to over-treatment, which (in many cases) were causing more harm than good.

(There are exceptions, of course. For example, for those with Type 1 (ie insulin-dependent) diabetes, the ability to measure blood glucose in near real-time via continuous blood glucose monitors has been transformative in terms of quality of life and the levels of control achievable.)

In recent years, the fad for measuring and tracking health data has extended into genetic testing, with many people paying to have their personal risk factors evaluated. One of the highest profile examples of this genre is BRCA testing.

As I alluded to in the above, hitherto my objection to all this testing was based on the harms which accrue from unnecessary treatment.

But what if just being told you are at high risk of something increases the likelihood you will suffer from that illness - ie it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy? Even for those who accept that the mind is an incredibly important and underestimated factor in well-being, this sounds a rather far-fetched notion.

However, a fascinating paper to which I was alerted by way of the below substack article is making me think that this is more than a fanciful idea:

The article cited a 2018 paper in Nature, reporting on a study by researchers in Stanford. The (Substack) article’s author claimed that the results suggested that what people were told (and hence believed) about their genetic make-up was more important than their actual genes.

They opined that this was an example of the “nocebo effect” in action.

What’s the “nocebo” effect?

I have written much on the subject of nocebo effects (see the articles here). To recap:

The placebo effect is the positive effect on symptoms from something given with the expectation that it will make the recipient better.

The nocebo effect is the deleterious effect on symptoms and well-being caused by something done which creates an expectation that the person will either (1) become ill when they were previously well, or (2) will become more ill than they were before.

Those that acknowledge the existence of the nocebo effect (which many would term “negative thinking”) on health are often surprised to learn that its effects are not limited to vague, psychological symptoms, or difficult-to-measure ailments like “tiredness”.

In fact, nocebo effects have been shown to influence a wide variety of objective measurements. To give just a couple of examples:

In the study I cite here, it was reported that nearly a third of patients in a chemotherapy trial suffered from alopecia even though they were in the placebo group and received no powerful drugs which could have explained it.

In the well-known case I describe here, a man’s blood pressure was sent to a perilously low level - which did not respond to usual treatment - after swallowing a bottle of blinded trial medication. It turned out that these contained placebo, and upon being told that fact his blood pressure normalised within 15 minutes.

The 2018 Stanford experiment - what did they do?

The aim was to measure the effect on individuals of being told their risk stratification in relation to two key specific genes related to metabolism, exercise, and obesity:

In experiment 1 they measured CREB1 rs2253206, said to be a genetic predictor of aerobic exercise capacity, maximal oxygen processing, heart rate capacity, and body temperature regulation during strenuous exercise.

In experiment 2 they measured FTO rs9939609 - said to be a genetic risk factor for obesity, closely linked to physiological satiety (ie feeling “full” after eating) and the regulation of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Here’s the paper:

Turnwald2018 1.29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s the Supplementary Information for completeness:

41562 2018 483 Moesm1 Esm 5.96MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The researchers recruited 271 healthy adults from the San Francisco Bay Area by advertising a study to help create personalized nutrition and exercise health programs. After dropouts and those ineligible, 223 completed the study.

Which experiment each participant was funneled into was determined by the results of their genotype measurements. A little over half (116) took part in the exercise experiment and just under half (107) in the metabolic trial.

Each experiment involved:

Baseline measurements using a standardised protocol involving exercise on a treadmill (for experiment 1) and eating a standardised high-calorie milkshake (experiment 2); in both experiments detailed physiological measurements were made. Being told the results of genetic testing - ie that they had the “high risk” genotype, or one which was “protective”. This was accompanied by a leaflet which explained the significance of the finding. Repeat measurements were then made.

But here’s the twist:

Not all particpants were told the truth about their genetic make-up. Half of the participants within each actual biological genotype group (high-risk, moderate-risk, or protective) were randomly assigned to be told they had the high-risk genotype, and the other half were randomly assigned to be told they had the protective genotype. Hence, some participants accidentally received their true biological results, while others were given deceptive, fictionalized profiles. This design allowed the researchers to isolate the psychological effect from the actual biological effect of the individual’s genotype.

The results are striking.

Essentially, the actual genotype was irrelevent to objective measures of exercise capacity or the feeling of fullness after eating.

But the perceived genotype - ie what they were told - was a significant driver of physiological performance.

For exercise (experiment1):

Those told they had the protective phenotype in experiment 1 were able to push themselves to higher physical performance, as measured by the Respiratory Exchange Ratio and the Ventilation Flow Rate:

Here’s the results panel from the paper:

The authors summarise the results as follows:

Taken together, these results indicate that informing individuals of high versus low genetic risk led to changes in metabolic gas exchange and ventilatory physiology that exacerbated the perceived risk. These physiological changes were mirrored by changes in subjective experience (perceived exertion, heat) and behaviour (total time run). Furthermore, the size of the effects due to perceived genetic risk were sometimes greater than effect sizes associated withactual CREB1 genetic risk on outcomes (see Table 1 for summary). Analyses of actual genotype × perceived genotype × session interactions demonstrated that the effects of perceived genotype on all outcomes did not significantly differ by individuals’ actual CREB1 genotype, though analyses of these three-way interactions have less power to detect effects and are only suggestive based on the available sample (P > 0.10 for all pairwise comparisons of the perceived genotype × session effect between actual high-risk, moderate-risk and protective genotypes for all outcomes; Supplementary Table 5). In this context of maximal exercise testing, where there was little room for improvement from one’s baseline performance, physiological and behavioural differences due to perceived risk were primarily driven by the negative effects of being informed of increased risk. Though individuals informed that they had the high-risk genotype ran for 22 s less than their baseline on average, longitudinal analyses that control for the change in time run indicate that perceived risk affected the trajectories of both metabolic and ventilatory physiology in the final phase of the test (Supplementary Tables 6 and 7). These results illustrate the impact of learning one’s genetic risk alone, regardless of actual genetic risk, and show that the mindset that genetic risk information creates can have meaningful consequences.

For metabolism (experiment 2):

Those told they had the protective phenotype demonstrated increases from baseline of their levels of physiological satiety, as measured by glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1). This was mirrored in terms of levels of self-reported satiety.

Results panel:

The authors summarise the results thus:

Taken together, the results of experiment 2 conceptually replicate and extend experiment 1, using the most well-studied candidategene for obesity. Informing individuals that they were genetically predisposed to feel more full after eating led to a greater increase in physiological satiety, as measured by GLP-1 response. This change in physiology was mirrored by changes in participants’ feelings of fullness, both of which occurred independently of participants’ actual FTO genetic risk. Furthermore, the size of the effects due to perceived genetic risk on physiological satiety and self-reported satiety were greater than the effects associated with actual FTO genetic risk on satiety outcomes. Overall, in this experimental context, the differences due to perceived risk were primarily driven by the beneficial effects of being told that one was protected rather than the detrimental effects of being informed of high risk.

The entire paper is well worth reading in full. It contains an interesting discussion on the mechanisms which might explain such effects, pointing out that “existing research documents that expectations can trigger changes in the cardiovascular, endocrine, immune and nervous systems”.

It also points out that “this research has important implications for medical ethicists, policymakers, clinicians, genetic counsellors and the genetic testing industry” since “to date they have largely ignored the potential influence of mindset effects”.

Broader implications

This study suggests that psychological mindset can have much greater effects on human health than hitherto recognised. The measures taken during these experiments did not consist of mere subjectively reported data - they also included objective and complex physiological data.

To me, this bolsters the case - as I have previously claimed - that such “nocebo effects” were prominent during the event which some call the “covid pandemic”, and a major driver of symptoms:

Given what this Stanford experiment suggests, I would argue that it is a near certainty that negative propaganda, combined with a “positive covid test” could have tipped many people into a state where they experienced real and severe symptoms.

In the below article, I point out that profound oxygen desaturation invariably follows hyperventilation, which is a feature of panic and hysteria. This mechanism could well have explained the few people who did turn up to hospital breathless with “low SATS”.

The more I read about human psychology and the effects of the mind on the body, the tenuous foundations of modern virology, and the ways in which perverse incentives operate, the more convinced I am of the position I have expressed on many occasions: