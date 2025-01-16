Did the Trucks of Bergamo Carry Only One Coffin Each - and Does it Really Matter?
More evidence of a 'mediatico' means less evidence the death toll is genuine.
A few weeks ago an Italian policeman called Antonio Porto made a claim about the number of coffins carried per military truck in a procession in Bergamo during the height of the “pandemic” in spring 2020, the essence of which was that there was only a single coffin in each truck (which could hold more), the implication being that this spectacle had been exaggerated “for show”.and I decided to speak to Mr Porto directly to find out more.
This article is based on that interview.
I am the president of an association in Northern Italy that, since 2021, has been organizing meetings and debates about the COVID narrative.
I vividly remember the events in Bergamo and would like to share some considerations. Back then, literally overnight, Italian politics, supported by all mainstream media, began projecting the “movie” of a deadly virus that justified locking down entire urban areas, eventually extending the lockdown to the entire country.
The narrative claimed that the virus was incurable and that the only valid scientific advice was to “wait and see, with paracetamol.” Only later did we come to understand how much of a lie this was and how many iatrogenic deaths, caused by the lack of timely treatments, occurred, especially in nursing homes.
To support this narrative, and likely to prevent investigations into the first deaths of elderly individuals—often over 80 years old and with multiple comorbidities—hospitals were ordered to cremate the bodies. Furthermore, a directive from the Ministry of Health advised against performing autopsies. In Bergamo’s hospital, bodies were placed in wooden coffins meant for cremation, piling up as they waited to be retrieved by funeral agencies.
Many funeral directors, influenced by the narrative being disseminated by the media, were reluctant to intervene. I recall an interview with one such director who complained that the bodies had been lying in coffins without steel containers for days. He expressed concerns for his own health and for his precious hearse, unsure how to sanitize it after transporting the bodies.
Over time, funeral directors refused to load the coffins, making it necessary to involve the army and its trucks. This intervention was filmed and broadcast worldwide, further reinforcing the pandemic narrative.
In conclusion, I believe that, while there was a logistical necessity to handle the backlog of coffins, the media event was also deemed useful to strengthen the emergency story. In light of this, it is plausible that the military trucks carried fewer coffins than they could actually hold.
The real issues that still need to be clarified—and we hope the COVID Commission will address them—are:
Why was it stated that the disease was incurable, and why was the “wait and see, with paracetamol” approach suggested?
Why were autopsies discouraged, when they could have easily identified bacterial pneumonia, which could be prevented and treated with traditional medicines?
How many deaths were caused by this reckless healthcare strategy?
I believe these are the critical questions that must be answered, regardless of how many coffins were loaded onto the trucks.
Thank you for the space and best regards.
That was a great initiative to follow up with Antonio Porto. His response essentially confirms what the problem is here (and everywhere). He did not think to question the numbers and very many other people also did not think to question the numbers because we’ve all been conditioned to trust the numbers. Even for people who know there has been a psyop it won’t be their first thought to question the numbers. Yet after taking a little while to think deeply about what the sheer size of the numbers implies, it becomes apparent that logistically this means a scale of body management that would have left a completely different footprint and stories behind it. It is just not so intuitive to see this at first. We have been deceived and distracted by so many aspects of this huge scam.
Possibly, and since the authorities are disinclined to cooperate, this can only be settled on the ground and in the area by a thorough count of the cemeteries in the area. I know Tom wants to try this but even better would be if local people, Porto or someone like him, were motivated to do it.