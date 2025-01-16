A few weeks ago an Italian policeman called Antonio Porto made a claim about the number of coffins carried per military truck in a procession in Bergamo during the height of the “pandemic” in spring 2020, the essence of which was that there was only a single coffin in each truck (which could hold more), the implication being that this spectacle had been exaggerated “for show”.

and I decided to speak to Mr Porto directly to find out more.

This article is based on that interview.