On 9 September 2025 this brief news article about Asseem Malhotra’s recent appearance at the Reform party conference appeared in the BMJ.

It reads as follows:

Doctors have demanded that the General Medical Council (GMC) take action against the controversial cardiologist Aseem Malhotra after he linked covid vaccines to cancers in the royal family.

The GMC has now confirmed to The BMJ that it is considering the comments and whether they warrant action.

Attending as a guest speaker on the main stage at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham under the banner of “Make Britain Healthy Again,” Malhotra presented a series of slides that he claimed showed the harms of mRNA vaccines. Malhotra—now an adviser to the US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr—then added, “One of Britain’s most eminent oncologists, Professor Angus Dalgleish, said to me to share with you today that he thinks it’s highly likely that the covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancer of members of the royal family.”

While Malhotra did not name any royals directly, both King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been treated for cancer in the past 18 months. The king is receiving ongoing treatment, and the princess is in remission.

Malhotra’s speech, made to thousands of Reform delegates on Saturday 6 September, angered doctors and politicians alike and intensified calls for the GMC to crack down on the influential figure. This is not the first time such demands have been made, as he was previously reported to the GMC for linking covid vaccines to cardiovascular problems.

David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist who made one of these previous reports to the GMC, told The BMJ that the latest incident showed how the GMC should have acted. He said, “They should have done this over three years ago, but the GMC and Ofcom chose to take no action, the regulators were too timid, and instead their silence has turbocharged Malhotra.

“It should not have taken a false story about the king to lead to them taking action. It was only with the threat of legal action for failing to investigate Malhotra that the GMC announced a review of their decision, but that was over a year ago.”

Standards and conduct

Posting on X,1 the palliative care doctor and author Rachel Clarke wrote, “In my opinion, the GMC’s failure to strike off Malhotra is one of many examples of regulatory failure. The GMC simply isn’t working properly.”

The GMC initially investigated Malhotra over claims about covid vaccines being linked to cardiac illness and death in 2022 and 2023 after complaints from doctors, but it did not take action against him. It said at the time that, while it could not comment on individual complaints, it would take action “where there is evidence of a risk to patients or public confidence or a serious breach of proper professional standards or conduct.”

However, after a judicial review launched by a doctor against the GMC’s refusal to investigate Malhotra,2 the regulator subsequently said in February 2024 that it had made an “error” in the matter. It added that it would reconsider whether to review Malhotra’s claims about covid vaccines.34

The outcome of this reconsideration has not been made public, and the GMC declined to comment on the status of the Malhotra complaint when contacted by The BMJ. But a GMC spokesperson did say, “We are aware of comments made by Dr Aseem Malhotra and we will consider them with care before deciding what action, if any, may be necessary. We will not be providing any further comment at this stage.”

Malhotra’s speech was also publicly criticised by the UK health secretary, Wes Streeting, who condemned Reform and its leader, Nigel Farage, for platforming Malhotra. “With falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it’s shockingly irresponsible for Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies,” said Streeting. “He should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.”5

Earlier this month the UK Health Security Agency reported that a baby whose mother was not vaccinated against whooping cough had died from the disease.6 This followed the death of a child in Liverpool from measles in July.7

“Dangerous disinformation”

Posting on X, 8 the Conservative shadow health secretary, Stuart Andrew, commented, “Public health should never be undermined by conspiracies. Reform UK has given a platform to baseless claims that vaccines caused cancer amongst members of the Royal Family. Nigel Farage must apologise and take responsibility for promoting such dangerous disinformation.”

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat health and social care spokesperson, described Reform’s platforming of Malhotra as “deluded, disrespectful and downright dangerous,” adding that “this lot should be nowhere near the levers of power.”9

A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK said, “There is no good evidence of a link between the covid-19 vaccine and cancer risk. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against the infection and prevent serious symptoms.”

When approached by The BMJ Reform UK commented, “Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the US government. Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech.”

Experts have repeatedly dismissed any links between covid vaccines and cancer. Blood Cancer UK’s Healthcare Professional Advisory Panel, made up of specialists from across the UK, said, “There are no controlled, large-scale studies (studies with the most robust scientific evidence) that demonstrate an increased cancer risk following covid-19 vaccination.”10

The BMJ has approached Buckingham Palace for comment on Malhotra’s speech.

Footnotes

Editor’s note (10 September 2025): We added the phrase clarifying that it was Angus Dalgleish who initially said it was highly likely that covid vaccines were linked to cancer in the royal family.