A BMJ Rapid Response...will they publish?
On 9 September 2025 this brief news article about Asseem Malhotra’s recent appearance at the Reform party conference appeared in the BMJ.
It reads as follows:
Doctors have demanded that the General Medical Council (GMC) take action against the controversial cardiologist Aseem Malhotra after he linked covid vaccines to cancers in the royal family.
The GMC has now confirmed to The BMJ that it is considering the comments and whether they warrant action.
Attending as a guest speaker on the main stage at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham under the banner of “Make Britain Healthy Again,” Malhotra presented a series of slides that he claimed showed the harms of mRNA vaccines. Malhotra—now an adviser to the US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr—then added, “One of Britain’s most eminent oncologists, Professor Angus Dalgleish, said to me to share with you today that he thinks it’s highly likely that the covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancer of members of the royal family.”
While Malhotra did not name any royals directly, both King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been treated for cancer in the past 18 months. The king is receiving ongoing treatment, and the princess is in remission.
Malhotra’s speech, made to thousands of Reform delegates on Saturday 6 September, angered doctors and politicians alike and intensified calls for the GMC to crack down on the influential figure. This is not the first time such demands have been made, as he was previously reported to the GMC for linking covid vaccines to cardiovascular problems.
David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist who made one of these previous reports to the GMC, told The BMJ that the latest incident showed how the GMC should have acted. He said, “They should have done this over three years ago, but the GMC and Ofcom chose to take no action, the regulators were too timid, and instead their silence has turbocharged Malhotra.
“It should not have taken a false story about the king to lead to them taking action. It was only with the threat of legal action for failing to investigate Malhotra that the GMC announced a review of their decision, but that was over a year ago.”
Standards and conduct
Posting on X,1 the palliative care doctor and author Rachel Clarke wrote, “In my opinion, the GMC’s failure to strike off Malhotra is one of many examples of regulatory failure. The GMC simply isn’t working properly.”
The GMC initially investigated Malhotra over claims about covid vaccines being linked to cardiac illness and death in 2022 and 2023 after complaints from doctors, but it did not take action against him. It said at the time that, while it could not comment on individual complaints, it would take action “where there is evidence of a risk to patients or public confidence or a serious breach of proper professional standards or conduct.”
However, after a judicial review launched by a doctor against the GMC’s refusal to investigate Malhotra,2 the regulator subsequently said in February 2024 that it had made an “error” in the matter. It added that it would reconsider whether to review Malhotra’s claims about covid vaccines.34
The outcome of this reconsideration has not been made public, and the GMC declined to comment on the status of the Malhotra complaint when contacted by The BMJ. But a GMC spokesperson did say, “We are aware of comments made by Dr Aseem Malhotra and we will consider them with care before deciding what action, if any, may be necessary. We will not be providing any further comment at this stage.”
Malhotra’s speech was also publicly criticised by the UK health secretary, Wes Streeting, who condemned Reform and its leader, Nigel Farage, for platforming Malhotra. “With falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it’s shockingly irresponsible for Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies,” said Streeting. “He should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.”5
Earlier this month the UK Health Security Agency reported that a baby whose mother was not vaccinated against whooping cough had died from the disease.6 This followed the death of a child in Liverpool from measles in July.7
“Dangerous disinformation”
Posting on X, 8 the Conservative shadow health secretary, Stuart Andrew, commented, “Public health should never be undermined by conspiracies. Reform UK has given a platform to baseless claims that vaccines caused cancer amongst members of the Royal Family. Nigel Farage must apologise and take responsibility for promoting such dangerous disinformation.”
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat health and social care spokesperson, described Reform’s platforming of Malhotra as “deluded, disrespectful and downright dangerous,” adding that “this lot should be nowhere near the levers of power.”9
A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK said, “There is no good evidence of a link between the covid-19 vaccine and cancer risk. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against the infection and prevent serious symptoms.”
When approached by The BMJ Reform UK commented, “Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the US government. Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech.”
Experts have repeatedly dismissed any links between covid vaccines and cancer. Blood Cancer UK’s Healthcare Professional Advisory Panel, made up of specialists from across the UK, said, “There are no controlled, large-scale studies (studies with the most robust scientific evidence) that demonstrate an increased cancer risk following covid-19 vaccination.”10
The BMJ has approached Buckingham Palace for comment on Malhotra’s speech.
Editor’s note (10 September 2025): We added the phrase clarifying that it was Angus Dalgleish who initially said it was highly likely that covid vaccines were linked to cancer in the royal family.
Now, I am not here commenting on the wisdom or otherwise of making the claim - in that particular forum - that the covid vaccines caused cancer in members of the Royal Family. It seems to me that on an individiual basis it would be difficult to come up with anything more than a possibility of a causal relationship.
I don’t even know for sure whether the covid vaccines ARE causing an increase in cancer generally.
But the bigger point is that we don’t know, there are legitimate reasons for concern, and the data which could help us edge towards an answer to that question exists but is not being made available.
Which makes me think there probably is a problem.
In response to the article above, I submitted the below to the BMJ as a “Rapid Response”. Time will tell if this gets published. After a few hours, there’s no sign of it on the website.
Dear Editor,
History is replete with doctors and other scientists being censored, suppressed and vilified for merely expressing opinions which go against the prevailing consensus, a process which ultimately retards scientific progress by preventing the emergence of new paradigms.
Plenty has been written elsewhere on this topic, so it won’t be expanded upon here.
What does demand attention here, though, is the following:
We know from regulatory SEC filings that both BioNTech and Moderna made no assumption that their products would be classified (for regulatory purposes) as vaccines rather than gene therapies:
In March 2020, BioNtech stated: “Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.” [1]
In August 2020, Moderna stated: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. …. In addition, because no product in which mRNA is the primary active ingredient has been approved, the regulatory pathway for approval is uncertain.[2]
The application of the vaccine label by regulators was used as justification for not requiring any carcinogenicity (and certain other pre-clinical animal) studies, which would have otherwise been mandatory.
This was a particularly egregious state of affairs given that at all times the regulators knew that the official narrative (of no material effects beyond the site of injection) was false. Rat studies, only obtained via FOI requests, showed that lipid nanoparticles accumulate in organs including the spleen, heart, and ovaries, with levels still rising after 9 days [3].
So these products were always known to be complex biologics with a novel mode of action which after injection become widely distributed around the body. To deny that this presents at least the potential for a range of unpredictable and serious adverse effects is not grounded in reality but is akin to acting as a member of a cult.
In the BMJ’s article, it was reported that Blood Cancer UK’s Healthcare Professional Advisory Panel said: “There are no controlled, large-scale studies (studies with the most robust scientific evidence) that demonstrate an increased cancer risk following covid-19 vaccination”.
The irony - that studies looking at potential carcinogenicity should have been performed prior to rollout and before mass injection, but weren’t - appears to have been lost on the Panel.
In any event, controlled large-scale (randomised) trials are not always required to test certain hypotheses of causation. In this case, it would be perfectly possible to perform cross-sectional observational studies which could include an analysis of the vaccination history of those with recent cancer diagnoses (and those without).
Arguing that these aren’t useful as they aren’t “controlled large-scale trials” is reminiscent of the response of the tobacco industry to the findings based on Richard Doll’s work that smoking causes lung cancer. Observational non-randomised studies also form the basis of all the “real world” studies (apparently) proving the efficacy of the covid vaccines.
However, no data on the covid vaccination history for any large series of patients with recent cancer diagnoses is available anywhere.
Given the potential for that data to support the official safety narrative, this is a curious state of affairs.
[1] https://investors.biontech.de/node/7381/html (page 14)
[2] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm (page 70)
[3] https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf (Page 45, table 4-2).
Why would anybody suspect that weirdo genetic material causes cancers?
Thanks for this. Excellent .
The rantings against Dr. Malhotra's speech show how cautious one needs to be in critisising the mRNA 'vaccines'. Connecting the cancer cases of the Royals to the 'vaccines' provides ammunition to the establishment and provides an opportunity to ignore the rest of his speech. They can now use the Royalty statement as a decoy to avoid a substantive discussion.
Not critisising Malhotra. He's incredible, but I did learn that sometimes a limited number of strong non-debatable arguments works better than adding arguments that can be questioned and often are not even needed to make the case. It will be exactly those less relevant added arguments where the focus will turn to.