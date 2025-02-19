Did the Corman-Drosten Protocol “rely on social media reports” to seek (& then find) SARS-CoV-2?
Check out our latest joint article (myself and) on the "social media reports" which apparently pointed the authors of the paper describing the PCR test which launched the “covid pandemic” towards SARS….
Update:
Further to a comment below and my response, I thought it worthwhile pointing out - to those unaware - that Drosten was central to the development of the PCR test for SARS, which was as bizarre a story as the one around SARS-CoV-2:
From the above:
So, more reliance on things read “on the internet”. Of course, this can be taken 2 ways (at least):
It’s unverifiable cover for some other involvement
It’s illustrative of just how dangerous responding reflexively to a plethora of real-time information gathered from around the world can be.
Thought experiment: How hard would it be to cook up a 'pandemic' during a random winter season with sufficient sniffles going through the population?
Provide plenty of well orchestrated fear mongering through various channels and government information, use the absurdly dodgy PCR test on a sufficiently large scale and many 'cases' will be detected. Combine that with the deadly WHO protocols, hire some mad statisticians presenting their scary graphics, based on completely unscientific models. Add a pinch of drama (the first Covid-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported just when the minister of health was being interviewed on national tv. And he was informed by handing over a small piece of paper that contained the dreaded message. Later we learned via an FOO request that it was staged). It would only work if many nations would follow the same path of course. Et voila, you have your 'pandemic'.
I tangled with Drosten back in the very early days. A complete asshole.
He was also the editor of Eurosurveillance so his "paper" circumvented the normal peer review process and was published at warp speed (to coin a phrase).
There was a group of proper scientists who published a great rebutall of the "paper" but I can't lay my hands on it. There is a great doctor called Dr Thomas Binder who was a co-sig on the rebutall.
He's done stuff with Dr Malik who might have the rebutall on file?
My belief is Corman/Drosten were procured to invent the PCR "test" in conjunction with Tedros at WHO.
It was the whole fraudulent basis for the plandemic.
Without the bollocks PCR "test" there couldn't have been one.
All three deserve the death sentence.