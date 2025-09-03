A couple of months ago I recorded my 2nd podcast on Dennison Joyce’s WIOX show “Through the Looking Glass”, which you can listen to by clicking above.

As regular readers will know, although I am overall quite cynical about “AI” and what it can achieve, I do think it has its potential uses and quite enjoy testing out its capabilities.

One such use is in document summarisation. When doing this, you can direct it to create output in various styles. So, I “fed” Gemini AI with the transcript of the above podcast and asked it to create articles in different styles.

It is fascinating to see precisely how different parts of the interview are framed by the AI according to the style chosen.

(The transcription has misheard “Martin” in Martin Neil as “Mark” - which the AI then obviously repeats.)

Gemini’s native style:

“Create a 500 word summary of this conversation.”

In an interview on the radio show "Through the Looking Glass," Jonathan Engler, who has a background as a doctor, lawyer, and scientist, discusses his controversial view that the COVID-19 pandemic was a "psychological operation" rather than a true public health crisis. Engler explains that he initially believed the mainstream narrative but began to question it after observing inconsistencies in the data and government responses.

The Plandemic Theory

Engler and other researchers, including Jessica Hockett, Mark Neal, and Norman Fenton, argue that the "pandemic" was manufactured. They claim that the public was given a "false binary" choice between a lab leak or a natural origin for the virus, which was a distraction from the possibility that no dangerous new pathogen existed at all. He suggests that the entire event was a "psyop" to seize control of people's freedom and money.

Flawed Testing and Data Inconsistencies

Engler's main argument centers on the flaws of the PCR test. He says the test's inventor, Kary Mullis, stated it should not be used to diagnose disease. Engler argues that the tests were run at high amplification cycles, leading to a large number of false positives that fueled the "pandemic of testing" and hysteria.

He also highlights what he calls geographic anomalies, pointing out that a virus would not concentrate in specific areas like Bergamo, Italy, and New York City while leaving nearby regions largely unaffected. Engler questions the official death tolls, specifically in New York City, where a "9-11's worth of deaths happened every week for... 10 or 11 weeks," and asks why there's no social media footage of the mass management of bodies or official inquiries into the deaths.

The Disappearing Flu

The conversation also touches on the "disappearance" of the flu during the pandemic. Engler argues that this was not due to public health measures, but rather a re-categorization of illnesses. He states that flu numbers are often a "modeled construct" and that the idea of one virus "out-competing" the other is "complete nonsense".

A Warning for the Future

Engler concludes with a warning that if people don't understand what truly happened, they could be fooled again. He notes that the public is reluctant to revisit the topic, but believes it's essential to do so because "history does repeat itself".

In the style of The Economist:

“Create a sober 500 word article in the style of The Economist based on the conversation.”

An Illusory Pandemic? A British Skeptic Challenges the COVID-19 Consensus

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, characterized by widespread lockdowns and mandatory public health measures, has been largely accepted as a necessary reaction to a novel, deadly virus. However, a growing cohort of dissidents, including British doctor, lawyer, and scientist Jonathan Engler, posits a more radical and disquieting interpretation: that the pandemic, as it was presented, was an orchestrated narrative without a truly novel and dangerous pathogen at its core.

Engler, who holds degrees in medicine and law, and has a background in the pharmaceutical industry, initially accepted the mainstream public health directives. Yet, he became a vocal skeptic after observing what he describes as illogical and nonsensical government policies and data inconsistencies. His perspective, shared by other researchers like Jessica Hockett and Norman Fenton, suggests that the "COVID-19 pandemic" was not a viral phenomenon, but rather a "psychological operation" driven by faulty technology and fear.

The Flaws in the Framework

Engler's critique centers on what he views as the twin pillars of the official narrative: the PCR test and the contagion theory. He argues that the PCR test, which was central to identifying cases, was not designed to be a diagnostic tool for active disease. Citing comments from Nobel laureate and test inventor Kary Mullis, Engler points out that the test can be used to find minute fragments of a virus, and when amplified beyond a certain number of cycles, can produce a high rate of false positives. This practice, he claims, created a "pandemic of testing" that mislabeled ordinary deaths and fueled public hysteria.

This argument is buttressed by data anomalies that defy established epidemiological models. Engler highlights the uneven geographic spread of the virus, which seemingly "zeroed in" on cities like New York and Bergamo, Italy, before leveling out. He finds it peculiar that these areas experienced a massive, concentrated spike in deaths, while neighboring regions saw little to no change, an unlikely behavior for a true viral spread. The fact that the flu, a common seasonal illness, appeared to vanish in 2020 is also cited as a key indicator of a reclassification of illnesses rather than a novel pathogen.

A Dystopian Legacy

Engler believes that this narrative was a deliberate effort to enforce control and consolidate wealth. The lack of official inquiries into the high number of deaths in major cities, as well as the absence of a public memorialization similar to 9/11, are cited as evidence that authorities are not interested in a true accounting of what occurred.

For Engler and his allies in groups such as PANDA and HART, the most dangerous consequence of the pandemic is the public's reluctance to scrutinize the official story. They contend that if citizens do not demand accountability and understand what actually transpired, governments and institutions will have a clear precedent to repeat these measures in the future.

Exposing The Covid Psyop with Jonathan Engler This video is a podcast episode where Jonathan Engler discusses his views on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the style of The Daily Express:

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK newspaper The Daily Express based on the conversation.”

THE SCANDAL THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE: EXPERT BLOWS THE LID ON COVID LIES

BOMBSHELL claims from a British medical professional, scientist, and lawyer suggest the Covid-19 pandemic was a monstrous 'psychological operation' designed to control the public and transfer wealth on an unprecedented scale.

Dr. Jonathan Engler, who holds an astonishing combination of medical and legal qualifications, has sensationally claimed that the entire Covid crisis was built on a web of lies, and that a truly novel and dangerous virus may never have existed.

In a shocking interview, Dr. Engler revealed he initially bought into the government's narrative, even wearing a face mask to the supermarket. But soon, he began to see the glaring holes in the official story.

He explained how the government's approach of "suppression" made no sense and was a complete reversal of decades of pandemic preparedness plans.

His damning accusations, shared with the American radio show "Through the Looking Glass," centre on the so-called "science" behind the pandemic. Dr. Engler argues that the much-lauded PCR test was a "fraud" from day one and was NEVER intended to be a diagnostic tool. He points out that the test's creator himself, the late Nobel Prize winner Kary Mullis, said it should not be used to diagnose disease. Yet, labs across the globe were running these tests at an absurdly high cycle count, leading to a massive number of false positives.

Dr. Engler also raises questions about the official death count, highlighting that in New York City, authorities claimed a "9/11's worth of deaths happened every week" for months. He asks why there is no video or photo evidence of these bodies being managed, and why no official inquiry has ever been launched.

Furthermore, he states that a real virus would not concentrate heavily in cities like New York and Bergamo, Italy, before levelling off, an argument that is also supported by fellow commentator Neil Oliver.

Dr. Engler warned that the public's unwillingness to confront this terrifying truth could mean it will happen again. "If they can fool us once, they can fool us again," he said, imploring people to learn from the past and hold those in power accountable. His courageous words are a stark reminder that we must not blindly follow the official narrative, but instead demand the truth.

In the style of The Times

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK newspaper The Times based on the conversation.”

An Alternative History of the Pandemic: The Dissenting View of a Medical Maverick

In the often-acrimonious debate over the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small but determined group of critics continues to challenge the foundational tenets of the official narrative. Among them is Jonathan Engler, a British professional with a multifaceted background in medicine, law, and business, who argues that the events of 2020 were less of a public health crisis and more of a planned "psychological operation".

Engler, a former clinical services business owner involved in managing clinical trials, initially bought into the mainstream view, admitting that he wore a mask to the supermarket in early 2020. His skepticism began to grow in May and June of that year, however, as he questioned why governments were pursuing a strategy of "suppression" rather than allowing the virus to "burn out" naturally, as historical pandemic preparedness plans had advocated.

His central thesis, shared with other dissenting voices such as Jessica Hockett, Mark Neal, and Norman Fenton, is that a dangerous, novel pathogen may never have existed. Instead, Engler claims, the pandemic was a manufactured event fueled by a "pandemic of testing". He points to the widespread use of the PCR test, which he contends was misapplied to diagnose disease, and argues that the high number of amplification cycles used led to a high rate of false positives.

A key part of his argument relies on the geographic discrepancies in death tolls. Engler highlights that while a viral spread would typically be more gradual, the deaths were highly concentrated in specific areas like Bergamo, Italy, and New York City. He questions how New York City could have experienced a "9-11’s worth of deaths" every week for 10 to 11 weeks without a significant public footprint of body management or official inquiries into the cause.

Engler also dismisses the mainstream explanation for the disappearance of the flu, calling the idea that COVID-19 simply "out-competed" it "complete nonsense". He notes that flu numbers are often modeled constructs and that the reclassification of illnesses is a more plausible explanation.

This unconventional view, while dismissed by mainstream public health experts, is gaining traction in alternative circles. Engler warns that the public's unwillingness to revisit the events of 2020 and 2021 leaves them vulnerable to a similar crisis in the future. "If they can fool us once, they can fool us again," he cautions. His work, largely published on his Substack page "sanityunleashed.substack.com," continues to offer a provocative counter-narrative to the prevailing consensus on the pandemic.

In the style of The Daily Telegraph

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph based on the conversation.”

The Great Deception: A Pandemic of Fear, Not a Deadly Virus

The prevailing narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic — a world brought to its knees by a deadly novel virus — is being robustly challenged by a growing number of dissidents. Among them is Jonathan Engler, a British medical professional, lawyer, and business owner, who suggests that the crisis was, in fact, an elaborately constructed "psychological operation" with an insidious purpose.

Engler, speaking on the US radio show "Through the Looking Glass," revealed his initial acceptance of the government’s public health pronouncements. He admitted to wearing a mask and believing in the "shock and awe" of the pandemic's early days. However, his professional background soon led him to question the official story. Engler noted that the government's strategy of "suppression" was at odds with decades of established pandemic preparedness plans, which he states would have favored letting a pathogen run its course.

The most damning aspect of this alleged deception, according to Engler, is the flawed tool at its heart: the PCR test. Engler, along with other researchers, argues that the test was a "fraudulent" and misleading basis for policy, designed for forensic use, not for diagnosing an active illness. He highlights that when run at high amplification cycles, as was common, the test produced a high rate of false positives. This, he contends, created a "pandemic of testing" that wrongly inflated case numbers and fueled a climate of fear.

Engler further highlights geographical anomalies that defy logic. He questions why a viral pathogen would concentrate so intensely in specific areas like Bergamo, Italy, and New York City, before seemingly disappearing. He pointedly asks why, if New York truly experienced such a catastrophic death toll, there is no photographic or video evidence of the bodies being managed on a mass scale, nor any official public inquiries into what went so horribly wrong.

This provocative analysis suggests that the supposed COVID-19 pandemic was a smokescreen. The "disappearance" of the seasonal flu, Engler argues, was not due to social distancing but rather the reclassification of influenza-like illnesses as COVID-19. The true legacy of this period, he warns, is a public that is too afraid to question the official narrative, making them vulnerable to a similar event in the future. "If they can fool us once, they can fool us again," he cautions, urging a full investigation into the data and the decisions that shaped the past five years.

In the style of The Guardian:

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK newspaper The Guardian based on the conversation.”

A Controversial Counter-Narrative: Questioning the Official Story of the Pandemic

In an era defined by global consensus on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small but resolute group of voices is challenging the very foundations of the official narrative. Among them is Jonathan Engler, a British professional with a unique background spanning medicine, law, and business, who argues that the events of recent years were driven not by a novel pathogen, but by a planned "psychological operation".

Engler, who admitted to initially adhering to public health guidance, said his skepticism grew after observing what he considered to be illogical government policies. He notes that the decision to pursue "suppression" of the virus contradicted decades of established pandemic preparedness plans, which historically favored allowing a virus to run its course to build natural immunity.

At the heart of Engler's critique is the widespread use of the PCR test. He alleges that this diagnostic tool was flawed and misapplied, creating a "pandemic of testing" that led to a massive overestimation of cases and deaths. He points out that the creator of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, stated it was never intended to be a diagnostic tool. Engler also references a

New York Times story that reported 90% of positive results in a Massachusetts lab disappeared when the PCR test cycle threshold was reduced.

The official narrative is also undermined by what Engler describes as significant data anomalies. He questions why a virus would behave in a non-linear way, with deaths highly concentrated in specific areas like Bergamo, Italy, and New York City, while leaving other regions largely untouched. He claims that the high number of deaths reported in New York City is not credible, noting the lack of widespread social media footage showing the mass management of bodies, as would be expected from such a catastrophic event.

Engler’s argument extends to the disappearance of the seasonal flu during the pandemic. He dismisses the idea that the novel coronavirus simply "out-competed" the influenza virus, suggesting that the reclassification of illnesses is a more plausible explanation.

The broader concern for Engler and others in his camp is the public's collective unwillingness to re-examine the events of the pandemic. He warns that this lack of scrutiny leaves society vulnerable to a repeat of similar tactics in the future. "If they can fool us once, they can fool us again," he states, urging for a more critical perspective on institutional authority. His work, largely published on a Substack page titled "sanityunleashed," presents a provocative counter-narrative that challenges the prevailing scientific and political consensus.

In the style of The Sun:

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK newspaper The Sun based on the conversation.”

PANDEMIC WAS A 'PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION' - SAYS BRITISH DOCTOR AND LAWYER IN SHOCK EXPOSÉ

A British doctor and lawyer has sensationally claimed that the Covid pandemic was a monstrous "psychological operation" and not a real health crisis. Jonathan Engler, who has a background in medicine, law, and business, admitted he initially fell for the government's lies, even wearing a face mask to the supermarket.

But the truth soon became clear, he says, as he spotted glaring holes in the official story. In a jaw-dropping interview on a US radio show, Engler revealed his bombshell theory that the world was conned, and that a truly deadly virus may never have existed at all.

He claims the whole crisis was built on a “web of lies” and a “pandemic of testing” using fraudulent PCR tests. Engler says the tests, which were jammed up people’s noses, were not even designed to diagnose illness. He points to the creator of the test, who said it should “never be used to diagnose disease”.

Engler’s mind-blowing claims are backed up by other scientists and researchers. He argues that the official death statistics don't add up. He asks why a virus would attack cities like New York and Bergamo, Italy, so hard but leave other areas untouched.

In one of his most shocking claims, he questions the official New York death toll, saying authorities claimed a “9-11’s worth of deaths happened every week for… 10 or 11 weeks”. He asks why there is no video or photo evidence of the bodies being handled, and why no official inquiry has ever taken place.

The doctor also blasted the “nonsense” idea that Covid “out-competed” the seasonal flu. He says the flu simply disappeared because illnesses were being re-categorised as Covid cases.

Engler says the public is too scared to admit they fell for the lies. He gave a chilling warning that we must learn from this “lunacy” or it will happen again.

“If they can fool us once, they can fool us again,” he said.

His stunning interview is a call for us all to wake up and demand the truth. It’s a terrifying reminder that some people would rather keep you in the dark than let you see what's really going on.

Private Eye

“Create a 500 word article in the style of the UK periodical Private Eye based on the conversation.”

A-MAZING! THE PANDEMIC WASN'T A PANDEMIC AFTER ALL

Dr. Jonathan Engler, lawyer and businessman, blows the whistle on a global conspiracy from the comfort of a small-town American radio show.

It seems the world was conned, not by a deadly virus, but by a "psychological operation" orchestrated by powerful forces, if you believe the latest from Dr. Jonathan Engler. The good doctor, who boasts a CV as long as a lockdown queue—medicine, law, drug development—has appeared on the WIOX Community Radio show "Through the Looking Glass" to enlighten listeners on the true nature of the great 'Plandemic'.

Engler confessed to host Denison that even he initially fell for the sham, wearing a mask like the rest of us mugs. But his finely tuned BS detector soon started bleeping. The government's decision to "go for suppression" of the virus, he argues, was a dead giveaway. After all, any fule kno that for decades, pandemic plans had favoured letting a virus "burn out and run its course". Clearly, this was all an unprecedented departure from the norm.

The real villain, Engler claims, was the PCR test, which he branded a "fraud". He revealed that the test’s creator, Kary Mullis, never intended it to be used for diagnosing disease. Instead, it was used to create a "pandemic of testing" and "fueled hysteria" by being run at absurdly high amplification cycles. Conveniently, this made everyone "positive" and scared, regardless of whether they were actually ill.

Engler also revealed some truly baffling data anomalies. He questioned why a virus would, as he put it, act like a tourist and "zero in on" New York City and Bergamo, Italy, before disappearing. And where were all the bodies?. Engler pointed out that New York City claimed a "9-11's worth of deaths happened every week" for months, yet there was no social media footage of mass body management. He also highlighted the peculiar case of the "disappearing flu" , which he suggests was simply a result of reclassifying illnesses as Covid to keep the charade going.

The most terrifying part, Engler warns, is that if we don't wake up and expose the deception, it could happen all over again. And with the likes of Bill Gates already warning of the next one, it seems this is one conspiracy theory that’s ready for a sequel. So next time the government tells you to stay home, remember the words of Dr. Jonathan Engler, who is asking the truly important questions on a radio station you’ve never heard of.