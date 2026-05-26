Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
11h

I'll tell you what I look for when I read, whether it's fiction or non-fiction: a connection with a human mind. That connection requires more than the words on the page.

There's an American scientist whose Substack I follow and I strongly suspect him of using AI to produce his most recent article. I read it and re-read it with growing frustration because I couldn't figure out what TF he was talking about: The words were all there but there was no logical flow of ideas that built on a foundation, as you'd expect from a human writing for a lay audience to achieve his readers' understanding. The grammar and syntax were correct but it was just a bunch of words not saying anything, and after a few tries at penetrating it I thought, "Goddamn it, is this AI?" So I went back to his earliest posts from two years ago. Back then he was writing in his own voice, conveying his own enthusiasm or skepticism for the topics. The latest article had none of that, and that's crap. I liked knowing a scientist who could teach me something, from his mind to mine. It pisses me off that that quality is gone, and that his machine-produced slop wasted my time and didn't teach me anything. It added nothing good to my life, it gave me no pleasure, and all I have left of the article is the irritation it produced. I don't even remember the topic, and I doubt that was his intent.

Aristotle said that the philosophical importance of fiction is greater than that of history, because "history represents things as they are, while fiction represents them as they might be and ought to be." No software can meet that standard because it can't convey a sense of life through the words it chooses to include and omit. Software has no sense of life. There's no intelligence behind it, no value-judgements, and no mind. There's just a prompt, and a prompt isn't a connection.

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Andi Vendetta West's avatar
Andi Vendetta West
9h

Overall it wasn't a bad piece. Kinda like something you'd find in an older Newsweek or Reader's Digest. A bit too plastic and a bit too perfectly encapsulated, but fully fit for the purpose of getting people to think about the reality of a multi-trillion dollar industry that contracts in the face of individual health and well being.

Are you familiar with Count Metalmind and his Substack Circuit and Sin? https://countmetalmind.substack.com/ It's alleged to be written by an AI, but I have doubts bordering on certainty about that. The narrative stories are too rough around the edges and too human to be genesised from an AI. I am thinking that a human writes the posts and then washes them, through an AI filter to give the impression that it was AI written. I bring this up because it may be of interest to you in your current activities. If not... Keep on keeping on!

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