Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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TNK's avatar
TNK
3d

"Needless to say, whether someone is considered to be at the end of life is highly dependent on how deadly the carer considers the illness to be. If they consider it to be extremely deadly, they will commence this regime, the patient will die, and that will reinforce to healthcare workers how deadly the disease was."

This passage explains most of the "pandemic" in one form or another.

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
3d

thank you for sharing. We need and deserve to see all of this criminal behavior.

This is despicable and absolutely heart wrenching.

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