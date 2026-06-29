A recent exchange on X generated a few interesting thoughts from my perspective.

Firstly, Andrew Bridgen’s post:

I had not seen the document he referenced, which is the one found at this link:

(An archived version can be accessed here.)

The essence of the document is to warn practitioners about the risks of respiratory depression inherent in the combination of benzodiazepines and opiod drugs.

Midazolam is a benzodiazepine.

This document is dated 18 March 2020, and the earliest version of the infamous NG163 protocol I could find was indeed dated 16 days later, the 3rd April:

Nice Covid19 Gl (1) 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The essence of NG163 - for those who don’t know - is to direct clinicians to prioritise the relief of breathlessness and cough using powerful sedatives (like midazolam) in combination with opiates over any concerns about respiratory depression.

NG163 conflicts with the guidance written just 2 weeks before in a number of fundamental ways:

The MHRA (alert bulletin) bans co-prescribing unless no alternative exists. NICE actively recommends combining them for severe COVID-19 breathlessness.

The MHRA warns strictly against fatal respiratory depression. NICE states or at least implies that treatment must not be withheld due to fear of it.

The MHRA demands the lowest possible doses to avoid toxicity. NICE advocates rapid, stepwise dose increases for adequate symptom relief.

The MHRA mandates close, continuous monitoring for respiratory depression. NICE prioritizes rapid end-of-life comfort over protracted clinical safety monitoring.

The MHRA regulates licensed, safe prescribing practices. NICE explicitly directs clinicians to use these combined drugs outside their UK marketing authorization.

The MHRA focuses entirely on eliminating avoidable drug-induced mortality. NICE prioritizes immediate palliation of distressing asphyxiation over chemical safety risks.

The MHRA restricts co-prescribing to the shortest duration possible. NICE schedules continuous 24-hour syringe driver infusions for dying patients.

The MHRA applies broad safety warnings to all standard community patients. NICE creates an exception specifically for terminal pandemic respiratory failure.

9 The MHRA warns generally of central nervous system sedation. NICE overrides this by adding opioids specifically to suppress distressing terminal coughs.

The MHRA aims to prevent respiratory arrest from additive drug interactions. NICE accepts this sedative risk to relieve terminal pandemic distress.

Mr Bridgen accuses the authors of NG163 of knowing that their protocol would kill. To be honest, I am not sure that that is a particularly revelatory statement - NG163 was fashioned (by repurposing the “Liverpool Care Pathway”) by people who appeared to genuinely believe there was a deadly virus on the loose, and that this protocol would go some way towards easing the victims towards a more comfortable death.

Whether NG163 was actually designed with the specific intent to kill swathes of elderly and frail in order to simulate a pandemic is questionable. However, regardless of that, it is certainly the case that many people involved must have subsequently realised that this protocol DID cause the premature demise of many, and that such deaths were blamed on a virus, when for many of these the diagnosis of “covid” was (at most) reliant only on an oversensitive and under-specific, and hence for all practical purposes meaningless, test.

Disappointingly, these people maintain an omertà over these events.

Interestingly, I DID find an exception to the code of silence which I had not seen before in an article in the Sun, in which a Professor Pullicino spoke out:

Notably, he was retired, and it seems likely that this was why he felt able to speak out more freely.

The article states:

Retired neurologist Professor Patrick Pullicino, who publicised the wrongful administration of powerful pain relief to patients believed to be dying under the Liverpool Care Pathway, is concerned the same has happened again. He told the MailOnline: “Midazolam depresses respiration and it hastens death. It changes end-of-life care into euthanasia.” He also claimed some Covid-19 patients were wrongly kept away from hospital, despite the fact admission could have saved their lives. Prof Pullicino blames an official flow-chart designed to help health workers decide which patients should be admitted to intensive care. “To me this flow-chart encouraged use of end-of-life sedation with midazolam – effectively resulting in euthanasia pathways,” he claimed. Eileen Chubb, of the charity Compassion in Care, said care home workers had told her they believed sedatives had been used too freely during the pandemic. She said some staff were under the “definite impression” that very sick care-home residents should not be sent to hospital. The Association for Palliative Medicine hit back and said there were good reasons for the rise in prescriptions for midazolam. Dr Amy Proffitt, of the Association for Palliative Medicine, told the MailOnline: “I absolutely do not believe that there have been cases of euthanasia in care homes related to Covid-19.” She said the drug was an obvious choice for patients with breathing difficulties – one of the main symptoms of coronavirus. She added: “I can understand why people are raising concerns, but when prescribed and used appropriately, midazolam will not hasten or prolong someone’s death – it will just give comfort.”

What of Dr Proffitt’s claims that “when prescribed and used appropriately, midazolam will not hasten or prolong someone’s death – it will just give comfort” and that there have not “been cases of euthanasia in care homes related to Covid-19”?

These views were clearly shared by the person who wrote this response to Mr Bridgen’s post:

However, what does the evidence actually suggest?

The first point to note is that there are in fact striking siliarities between NG163 and the LCP, as I pointed out here:



But to me, it’s the dosages involved which is the most striking and damning feature of NG163.

I went into some detail about that in this, one of my most widely-read articles:

To recap, the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care made some dosage recomendations. These used to be available here, but that link no longer works. However, I downloaded the document:

Brieifing Note Recommendations For Symptom Control Of Patients With Covid 19 393KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From that document, here are the recommendations for treating breathlessness, restlessness / anxiety, and acute agitation / delirium:

NG163 advises that opiods and benzodiazepines should be considered for patients with breathlessness who are “at the end of life”:

Needless to say, whether someone is considered to be at the end of life is highly dependent on how deadly the carer considers the illness to be. If they consider it to be extremely deadly, they will commence this regime, the patient will die, and that will reinforce to healthcare workers how deadly the disease was.

Dosage recommendations in the NICE guidleline (above) essentially mirror the above.

Table 4 is titled: End-of-life treatments for managing breathlessness for patients aged 18 years and over

It suggests a range of opiods and anti-sickness drugs, but also says this:

Table 5 is meant to apply in the last days and hours of life:

Concerning aspects of this include the following:

It is not really clear what the difference between Tables 4 and 5 is meant to be, Table 4 is supposed to apply during “end of life” but Table 5 is said to be for “the last days and hours of life”. But if someone is not in the last days of life, how can they be said to be “at the end of life” when suffering from what was a recoverable illness?

As mentioned above, there is an emphasis on not being concerned about the fear of respiratory depression.

The doses specified are compatible with HUGE doses being given.

Further comments on dosage.

For every licensed prescription drug in the UK the manufacturer has to provide:

A Summary of Product characteristics; for midazolam that can be found here.

A patient information leaflet, which is below:

Pil 887KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Notable quotes from these documents include the following:

Midazolam should be administered only by experienced physicians in a setting fully equipped for the monitoring and support of respiratory and cardiovascular function, or by persons specifically trained in the recognition and management of adverse reactions, including respiratory and cardiac resuscitation.

Midazolam should be used only when age- and size-appropriate resuscitation facilities are available.

Special caution is required for conscious sedation in patients with impaired respiratory function.

Special caution is required when administering midazolam to high-risk patients: adult patients over 60 years of age chronically ill or debilitated patients, e.g….patients with chronic respiratory insufficiency



In the USA, strict rules also apply regarding labeling of drugs.

The FDA-approved labeling for midazolam can be found here and downloaded below:

208878orig1s000lbl 989KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The dosage and administration section starts on page 34. From that we see the same warnings as given in the UK, but emphasised even more:

In terms of dose, the following is suggested when given intravenously for “Sedation/anxiolysis/amnesia for procedures”:

In the under 60s, no more than 2.5 mg titrated over 2 mins, more than 5 mg is ususlly unecessary. BUT: “If narcotic [ie opiod] premedication or other CNS depressants are used, patients will require approximately 30% less midazolam than unpremedicated patients.”

Patients Age 60 or Older, and Debilitated or Chronically Ill Patients: the 2.5 mentioned above is reduced to 1.5 mg, and 5 to 3.5. The 30% reduction for opiod is 50% in this age group.

For induction of anaesthesia, in average adults under 55 who have also received an opiod, a dose of 0.25 mg /kg will usually suffice. Based on a 70 kg individual, this is ~15-20 mg.

For maintaining sedation, a dose of 1 to 7 mg / hour is suggested for typical adults, but clearly the elderly and frail will require much less.

Regarding the covid protocols (eg NG163) it must be recognised that most patients subject to them would have been elderly and frail. The doses recommended are quite wide-ranging, but they encompass some extremely high doses, eg increasing midazolam stepwise to 60 mg / 24 hours, which is 2.5 mg / hour.

So it is fair to say that the doses of midazolam administered as part of “covid treatment protocols” are in the same ballpark as those used to induce deep sedation / anaesthesia, and ordinarily would require advanced life-support / resusciation facilities to be available in case of cardio-respiratory arrest. So, official “covid” protocols for a (purported) respiratory illness specified a drug regime regarding which official warnings about potential respiratory depression had been issued just weeks before (having been long known about).

Other important pieces of this story are:

“Covid deaths” are tightly correlated to midazloam usage - see here for an article about a detailed analysis of the data by an Australian analyst.

In this article of mine, I disuss how anxiety can lead to hyperventilation followed by profound hypoxia, after which patients would have been subjected to “covid protocols”.

As I stated in that article: