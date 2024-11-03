It’s obviously de rigeur within (some sections of) what can loosely be called “the freedom movement” to interpret the events of the last few years as a conspiracy to cause deliberate harm and as part of a coordinated plan to install a totalitarian one-world government.

To be frank, I am unsure of where I stand on many of these issues (by which I do not mean to understate the extent of the harms wrought on the world and the dangers we are in).

However, what I am sure of is that we have seen a combination of greed, ideological groupthink and reckless / callous disregard as to harms caused.

All things told, whatever the organisational structures behind “the event”, that is more than enough in my book for us all to get much more angry about what has happened than appears to be the case.

On the question of cock-up versus conspiracy, I offer up this article by High Willbourn from 2021:

Obviously, the article is from 3 years ago and much has emerged since. Regardless, I do feel it contains some observations and themes which are still relevant today. It would be interesting to hear what the author thinks today.

You may also want to listen to the podcast linked within this article:

Towards the end,

and

delve into more philosophical questions about the drivers of the covid event, posing the question as to whether to some extent it came about as a product of the flaws in human nature.

Let’s try to get some sort of discussion going around these themes in the comments below.

Update:

Some of the comments below pertain to whether or not there was actually a pandemic at all. Obviously there was not, and I have written extensively on that:

Whilst overlapping, that is an entirely different point from the main discussion intended - about the organisational structure behind the covid event.