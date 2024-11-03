It’s obviously de rigeur within (some sections of) what can loosely be called “the freedom movement” to interpret the events of the last few years as a conspiracy to cause deliberate harm and as part of a coordinated plan to install a totalitarian one-world government.
To be frank, I am unsure of where I stand on many of these issues (by which I do not mean to understate the extent of the harms wrought on the world and the dangers we are in).
However, what I am sure of is that we have seen a combination of greed, ideological groupthink and reckless / callous disregard as to harms caused.
All things told, whatever the organisational structures behind “the event”, that is more than enough in my book for us all to get much more angry about what has happened than appears to be the case.
On the question of cock-up versus conspiracy, I offer up this article by High Willbourn from 2021:
Obviously, the article is from 3 years ago and much has emerged since. Regardless, I do feel it contains some observations and themes which are still relevant today. It would be interesting to hear what the author thinks today.
You may also want to listen to the podcast linked within this article:
Towards the end,and delve into more philosophical questions about the drivers of the covid event, posing the question as to whether to some extent it came about as a product of the flaws in human nature.
Let’s try to get some sort of discussion going around these themes in the comments below.
Update:
Some of the comments below pertain to whether or not there was actually a pandemic at all. Obviously there was not, and I have written extensively on that:
Whilst overlapping, that is an entirely different point from the main discussion intended - about the organisational structure behind the covid event.
There are no pandemics, yet German journalist Paul Schreyer documents decades of rehearsals of pandemics.
https://youtu.be/d3WUv5SV5Hg
Honestly, there is no benign interpretation of this activity at all. Pretending there’s a pandemic is going to kill a lot of fragile people. This is well known.
We can rule out money as the primary motive because those who put it into effect must have had the authority of those who create money in central & private banks. Money has been a lubricant but war creates plenty of money. A pandemic is a messy method for accomplishing things they do much more efficiently by other means.
I claim that they must have had authorization because what happened shut down half the world and was very disruptive for the owners, not only for us peons.
Now we need another motive.
Even early on I ruled out gross control because they had that already.
This left control at the level of the individual as the only thing that made any sense.
Sure enough, there was early talk of digital ID, vaccine passports, cashless CBDC, not to mention The Great Reset. It’s not like they hid it.
And the pretended need for a response to the global climate boiling change nonsense is another course of action that leads inevitably to mass graves. Have you seen how nitrogenous fertiliser is made?
You might want to take into account that though I didn’t & still don’t predict numbers, because we don’t have sufficient information to do that, I did predict toxicity from the injections.
This started happening the first day of mass administration and never got better.
No one has even attempted a rebuttal of my detailed claims about the injections that have been public for almost four years. If I was wrong, a hundred scientists would have humiliated me in every format. If I was wrong, all the companies I’ve maligned would have sought & got injunctions against me. Neither have happened.
Instead, I’m censored like crazy and also smeared (less so nowadays than in the early years, I suspect because they’ve realised it’s best to draw no attention to me at all).
They’ve even messed with the search result algorithms in the main browsers. I’m flattered but offer this as yet more proof that I’m correct.
I’ve been formally certain this was intentional since Dec 1 2020, but I knew it in my bones much earlier than that. There’s no benign interpretation of what’s been done.
There’s no bloody pandemic either.
And it’s impossible anyway to make a complex medical product in under a year, literally impossible.
At this point I am incredulous that a well informed person comes up with any alternative explanation for the past five years that doesn’t involve totalitarian digital control and mass murder.
The term "conspiracy theory" is a comfort blanket that the indoctrinated have been trained to parrot. Once uttered it allows the un-inquiring mind to slip back into uninformed ignorance.
The Covid Heist was and is a global conspiracy by the world's transnational ruling class that was planned out and war-gamed at the WEF, the central bankers summit in Jackson Hole, and at Event 201.
A careful look at the timeline over the past 20 plus years illustrates how everything has been put in place and the context for why this was done.
It’s all right there for anyone to look up and see for themselves. It is about radically transforming every aspect of society in response to the final crisis of the global financial system that is in the late stages of total collapse.
No longer profitable or sustainable, transitioning to a new digital financial control system, implementing the technologies of the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution, and exterminating and sterilizing broad swathes of the “useless eaters” and now-surplus labor/population and "burdensome pensioners" is seen as imperative by the financial parasites who control the system and see their empires crumbling.
What is Covid?
A label to cover up the unprecedented pauperization of nations and thievery of national treasuries (largest upwards wealth transfer in the history of history) and psychological warfare aimed at instigating chaos to cover up eugenics and transgenic agendas and massive social crimes against people.
The ideology is not dead.
But this is only the general context of a global class war which In fact spans many regional/thematic fronts and many specific battlefields where different forms and kinds of enemy fight against people on behalf of elites using different weapons of mass confusion, distraction and destruction.
The COVID escalation spans across political fronts, economic fronts, financial fronts, cultural, social fronts and while many characterized them quite well too many bought idea of living in post-ideological era (right, center, left) that supposedly changed nature of this class war.
In fact this class war is an extreme ideological war to re-engineer society, its attitudes, its values and all human bonds.
What the purveyors of the WEF/4IR etc. are peddling is a radical ideological revolution, a brutal socioeconomic reset.
The deliberate discontinuity of about 200 years of social development is what we are witnessing today- a war waged by elites who desire a return back to neo-feudalism and who wish to impose a form of slavery within their dystopian technocratic society.
The purpose of such a society is not like in the past, simply limited to labor contribution to the plantation system and its profits, but setting up people to become 24/7 social machines devoid of any other purpose or end but to fulfill the ad hoc systemic needs of the society of technocratic control.
In fact such new ideological transformation forms the central front of The Global Reset offensive under the guise of an imminent threat of some deadly medical calamity (COVID) or some global disaster (war on carbon aka global warming).
The Covid scare was the circuit breaker to usher in this new form of totalitarian control- a phony global health event rather than a phony "terror" event was the means that were used this time.
Anyone who thinks we got here by accident is an ignorant fool.