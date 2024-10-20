That’s what a medical student called Maha Alothma said on this trailer, promoting a new organsation:

The University of Glasgow will be chairing the network, and here’s their blurb about it (click on the picture to go to the article):

Their stated objective is to:

..integrate climate and health teaching into curricula to help medical students recognise, prevent, and treat the increasing burden of the climate crisis on public health, as well as deliver sustainable healthcare solutions. In its first three years, the European Network aims to train at least 10,000 students across participating universities with the latest scientific and educational resources, and inspire others to join the collaboration.

The article goes on to mention that:

The Network will also be supported by leading health organisations including AstraZeneca, Bupa, GSK, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi and the WHO as members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, a public-private collaboration between global pharmaceutical and healthcare company CEOs and leaders committed to accelerating the decarbonisation of health systems.

Talking of AstraZeneca, their CEO, Pascal Soriot, also claims that: