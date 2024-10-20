"Climate change is the largest health emergency of our time"
Says an organisation supported by the WHO and Big Pharma.
That’s what a medical student called Maha Alothma said on this trailer, promoting a new organsation:
The University of Glasgow will be chairing the network, and here’s their blurb about it (click on the picture to go to the article):
Their stated objective is to:
..integrate climate and health teaching into curricula to help medical students recognise, prevent, and treat the increasing burden of the climate crisis on public health, as well as deliver sustainable healthcare solutions.
In its first three years, the European Network aims to train at least 10,000 students across participating universities with the latest scientific and educational resources, and inspire others to join the collaboration.
The article goes on to mention that:
The Network will also be supported by leading health organisations including AstraZeneca, Bupa, GSK, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi and the WHO as members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, a public-private collaboration between global pharmaceutical and healthcare company CEOs and leaders committed to accelerating the decarbonisation of health systems.
Talking of AstraZeneca, their CEO, Pascal Soriot, also claims that:
“The climate emergency is the biggest health emergency of our time”.
There is a bigger lie that global climate boiling change (& it’s nonsensical twin, microscopic lethal bundles of floating genetic information aka viruses) and it’s the one almost never spoken about yet has these other two fat fibs pendant to it.
It’s that the world is overpopulated. It’s never stated on what criteria that firm position is based on.
Having looked at this even briefly, it’s obviously as anti human a lie as could be dreamed up.
I’m going to make a bold statement to see if it’s then destroyed by calm rebuttals. Or not.
“There’s no empirical evidence underwriting the claim that the world is overpopulated”.
All such claims are based on the same fundamental & demonstrably wrong assumptions that Malthus himself first codified. They all involve modelling, claims that it’ll go wrong in the future, and the like. Or you’re shown pictures of the busiest spots on earth.
"Climate Change is a larger scam than COVID"
There, fixed it for Maha!