Everyone should read this article by

chair Nick Hudson.

I fully agree with him that most of our problems can be traced to over-centralisation, and most of the cures involve decentralisation.

This isn’t a left-right thing; throughout history both flavours of authoritarianism have involved over-centralisation, though it must be said that at present it is the self-styled “progressives” on the left of politics everywhere who seem particularly committed to rolling out expensive and overbearing bureaucratic central control mechanisms in defiance of what the majority of the population either want or need.