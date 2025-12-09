H/t to

In his post he points out that any claims made that the reason for giving this injection to babies (rather than offering it to adults) were related to efficacy (or any other scientific rationale) are clearly untrue.

The article evidences that the actual reason was that adults - including healthcare workers - were reluctant to receive it due to the potential risks outweighing the benefits.

The official response to that was: give it to babies instead, and the Hep B vaccine was officially duly added to the schedule the same year.

Recall that pursuant to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act 1986 (which had been passed a few years earlier), manufacturers of vaccines on the childhood schedule were immune from civil lawsuits for damages related to vaccine injuries or death.

This is the totalitarian biomedical-industrial complex in action.