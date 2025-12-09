CDC in 1991: Healthcare workers think the Hep B jab is too risky for themselves, so let's give it to all babies instead.
H/t towho posted the below clipping from the NYT dated March 1st, 1991 on X (here.)
In his post he points out that any claims made that the reason for giving this injection to babies (rather than offering it to adults) were related to efficacy (or any other scientific rationale) are clearly untrue.
The article evidences that the actual reason was that adults - including healthcare workers - were reluctant to receive it due to the potential risks outweighing the benefits1.
The official response to that was: give it to babies instead, and the Hep B vaccine was officially duly added to the schedule the same year.
Recall that pursuant to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act 1986 (which had been passed a few years earlier), manufacturers of vaccines on the childhood schedule were immune from civil lawsuits for damages related to vaccine injuries or death.
This is the totalitarian biomedical-industrial complex in action.
By the way, I don’t think there is any compelling evidence that injections of any substances termed vaccines are net-beneficial to anyone, and hence they are all to be avoided.
Crikey!
Quoting The New York Times article: "It is the first time that the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee of the Public Health Service has recommended vaccinating children for a disease whose victims are almost always adults."
Fast forward to June 2020, an article in The Guardian: Covid-19 vaccine may not work for at-risk older people, say scientists. Lords committee told children may have to be immunised to protect their grandparents: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/23/covid-19-vaccine-may-not-work-for-at-risk-older-people-say-scientists
This article in The Guardian blatantly reports that children are being vaccinated against flu to protect their grandparents, and the plan is to vaccinate them against Covid to protect the elderly.
It's outrageous the way children have been exploited by the vaccine industry, with them being injected against purported disease threats that aren't specifically a threat to them.
How has this been allowed to happen? How has the medical profession gone along with this?
Jonathan, have you been able to get James Lyons Weiler to admit that infectious diseases are a farce, especially COVID?
I suppose he won't realize it since his career is based on teaching the pseudoscience. 😂
Way back I had a really dirty job and they offered the hep B shot and were pushing it hard.
I told them I had to consult my doctor.
I looked up the side effects of the shot and it was the same as getting the disease in the first place.
Just like the equally useless flu shot.
I told them that I'll pass. 😂
These days I know that a lot of diseases and autoimmune conditions are caused by vaccines.
https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/diseases/
THE FACTS ARE CLEAR: INFECTIOUS DISEASE DEATHS DECLINED NEARLY 90% BEFORE VACCINES WERE INTRODUCED…