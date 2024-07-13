There are a number of concerning things mentioned here.

Note in particular the reference made to a case where the ECJ annulled a decision of the EMA “because a member of an ad hoc expert group consulted by the agency had also provided consultancy services for several pharmaceutical companies, and another member was the principal investigator of a competing trial”.

So the ECJ stated that an assessment committee member being an investigator for a competing trial was unfair, but pharma actually paying its key investigators and authors of papers on its drugs is not? Nor is the revolving door policy whereby key staff move from regulators to pharma and back again of any concern?

These look like egregious double standards to me.