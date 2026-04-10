Via the below post on X I was alerted to an amusing story:

The full post reads:

A researcher invented a fake eye condition called bixonimania, uploaded two obviously fraudulent papers about it to an academic server, and watched major AI systems present it as real medicine within weeks.

The fake papers thanked Starfleet Academy, cited funding from the Professor Sideshow Bob Foundation and the University of Fellowship of the Ring, and stated mid-paper that the entire thing was made up. Google’s Gemini told users it was caused by blue light. Perplexity cited its prevalence at one in 90,000 people.



ChatGPT advised users whether their symptoms matched. The fake research was then cited in a peer-reviewed journal that only retracted it after Nature contacted the publisher.



My Take

The researcher made the papers as obviously fake as possible on purpose. The AI systems didn’t catch it. Neither did the human researchers who cited it in real journals, which means people are feeding AI-generated references into their work without reading what they’re actually citing.



I’ve covered the FDA using AI for drug review, the NYC hospital CEO ready to replace radiologists, and ChatGPT Health launching this year. All of that is happening in the same environment where a condition funded by a Simpsons character and endorsed by the crew of the Enterprise was being presented as emerging medical consensus. The people making these deployment decisions seem to believe the pipeline from research to AI to patient is more supervised than it actually is. This experiment suggests it isn’t supervised much at all.



Click here or on the image below for Nature’s take on the episode (most, but not all, of the article is free to read):

The above post provides a reasonable summary, though I personally think it’s worthwhile emphasising these specific points (from the part of the paper I could access):

The fake papers ended up being cited in peer-reviewed literature, which, as the author suggests, means that some researchers are relying on AI-generated references without reading the underlying papers. (Shock—horror, you don’t say!)

The article says that “some of those responses were prompted by asking about bixonimania, and others were in response to questions about hyperpigmentation on the eyelids from blue-light exposure.” In other words the LLM was citing the new disease when answering open questions which didn’t mention bixonimania at all, indicating the extent of the infiltration into the training data.

In this statement, it’s clear that the author implies that the algorithms Google uses are largely successful in filtering out “fake or misleading content” in comparison to the problems afflicting LLMs:

Online misinformation isn’t new; Google has long battled attempts to game its search rankings with fake or misleading content. The company and others have spent years refining algorithms to rank and filter the information that search engines present to users, but LLMs struggle with this.

As the article points out, the way information is packaged is extremely important: The format of the fake-disease experiment — and the way the results pretended to be from an official source, namely an academic paper, might have been a key factor in its success. In a separate study of 20 LLMs, Omar found that LLMs are more prone to hallucinate and elaborate on misinformation when the text they’re processing looks professionally medical — formatted like a hospital discharge note or clinical paper — than when it comes from social-media posts (M. Omar et al. Lancet Digit. Health 8, 100949; 2026). “When the text looks professional and written as a doctor writes, there’s an increase in the hallucination rates,” says Omar.

Why this isn’t really that amusing

The fact that so many are shocked by this happening underlines (to me) how delusional people are about the way AI works and its capabilities.

It also illustrates that LLMs can be easily manipulated by “flooding the zone” with fake information.

(I am well aware that this has been happening with Wikipedia on a variety of contentious topics, and perhaps a way of thinking about the LLM version of the story is that it’s like “Wikipedia on speed”.)

The major problem with all this is that people innately trust LLMs because they have no idea how they work.

The current hype over AI and the hysterical buy-in by large corporations and government institutions is based on the fallacy that if we just manage to collect sufficient data, then by applying enough algorithmic complexity we can somehow find “the truth”.

That so many people confuse these dumb systems for human intelligence is a much bigger threat to humanity than the systems themselves.

Bixonimania is just one made-up disease out of many

The implication behind the bixonimania story is that these things have never happened before:

Someone has taken a constellation of symptoms and applied a label.

The symptoms are actually quite common and overlap with many known conditions, however because of the label, people start applying it to anyone who comes close to having some of the said symptoms.

People then write articles about the new disease which then spawn more articles, and nobody checks the foundational science to confirm whether something truly original has come into existence.

The new disease then enters the lexicon of medicine, it gets its own billing codes and “standard of care” treatment plans, maybe some preventative medicines, and the biomedical-industrial complex adds yet another means of extracting cash out of humanity.

I would argue that this is, in fact, the basic modus operandi of modern profit-driven medicine, as illustrated by the massive explosion in the number of codable entities in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

Click on the below picture to go to an interesting thread on “disease inflation” (from which the below is sourced):

From this post on X

Of course, when discussing made-up disease entities, it would be remiss of me not to mention the grand-daddy of them all:

See here for my other pieces on AI.