Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Paul Youngs's avatar
Paul Youngs
6d

Far too many people take for granted what these robot's tell them because they either don't, won't or can't critically think but that is part of AI's purpose, controlling the narrative!

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
6d

Well done Jonathan. If anything I would highlight this "Someone has taken a constellation of symptoms and applied a label."

As you say the whole thing sums up how the medical industry works.

Or they make it all up based on some facts/observations. People believe it all, no wonder we have become so stupid.

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