By way of example, here’s yet another article praising “Sweden’s pandemic response” (which I haven’t read in full as I don’t subscribe, but I get the gist):

As I wrote below, Sweden (and Tegnell) shouldn’t really be praised at all. They just followed one chapter in the “playbook of permitted responses”.

The fact that they didn’t mandate societal-wide lockdowns (making them essentially voluntary) is neither here nor there. Their official “response” left intact these core lies:

A dangerous novel virus entered circulation which required some sort of response.

That response included the coerced injection of novel dangerous and untested substances into as much of the population as possible.

Readers should be reminded that the evidence suggests that “errors made in the nursing home approach in 2020” - which Sweden conceded - were in fact a euphemism for the use of democidal policies, the deaths following which were then used to propel the pandemic narrative.

This op-ed in RT regarding Swedish care homes contains this:

To get an even clearer idea of what’s gone on, I interviewed Latifa Lofvenberg for a witness statement, which I shared on my Youtube channel. Latifa is a nurse who worked in a government-funded care home in Gavleborg, but is no longer employed there due to speaking out about what she witnessed. She told of old people being left to choke to death for days on end, and of being instructed to administer morphine and a muscle relaxer, midazolam, which helps relieve anxiety while the patients slowly suffocate. If an elderly patient eventually loses the fight with Covid-19, I believe it is far more humane to let them die of narcosis and carbon dioxide after we have done our best to save them, rather than resorting primarily to morphine and breathing complications, while denying them oxygen.

RT is not a source I would generally regard as particularly trustworthy, but what we do know is that many died in institutional settings in Sweden, as they did in many other countries including the UK, and the weight of evidence suggests many were euthanised:

I don’t know about you, but I am getting heartily sick of Tegnell being lauded as such a hero.

Do you really want someone who genuinely thought that there was an actual emergency which required coercing novel injections into the entire population to remain in a position of power and influence?