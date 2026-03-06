Sanity Unleashed

Amat
1d

There was a plan to euthanise the elderly with morphine and midazolam and label them as Covid deaths none of it happened organically. Instructions were from the top down and it was done in countries that had a well developed public health system that people trusted. It was akin to lambs being led to the slaughter.

Inverted Reality
1d

Great article; Sweden just gave the world their particular flavour of the world order flexing its strength. Tanzania got its flavour where they gave Magufuli the script in which he talks about the PCR fraud etc, Uganda (where I work/live) got the flavour where they force injected all teachers/government workers and taxi drivers.

In the end our rulers always push differing approaches and multiple discussions about EVERYTHING but the most important question; are viruses the cause of disease and if so, do vaccines protect the user against said disease.

