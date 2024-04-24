(I tweeted this in August 2023 but since people are still doing the “straw-manning” I thought I’d put it out here.)
A number of people in the Freedom Movement are "straw manning" the hypothesis that people like myself,and others hold.
They are mis-characterising our position as being one that claims viruses don't exist.
None of the people I have named have said that (though I am aware others in the "movement" who have)1.
My personal view - not actually relevant to this issue - is that we know a tiny fraction of what we need to know to be able to properly understand the role of viruses in disease, how they spread, why they are there, why some people get ill and others don't, and how they interact with bacteria and other pathogens2.
What we are saying (and it's frustrating to have to repeat what has been said so many times before):
the story that a novel virus emerged from anywhere and spread across the world causing the waves of deaths labelled as "covid deaths" just does not stack up
there is no known epidemiological model to explain what happened in N Italy or New York
since these drove the narrative, it is essential that people get to the bottom of what happened in those places
many places - which did not test at all, were essentially untouched by "the pandemic". Deadly viruses spreading globally don't do that.
they also don't spread globally for months across several continents, resulting in zero excess deaths and zero contemporaneous write-ups of anything unusual going on, anywhere; these things only started when the hysteria started
nor do they have vastly different effects in neighbouring cities, countries or other administrative areas - they are not "boundary-aware"
We will not be suppressed because people do not want to face up to some hard truths which include understanding the harms which bureacratically-encouraged maltreatment by healthcare systems3 may have caused.
Nor will we be suppressed just because people might misrepresent (whether wilfully or not) our position as one we don't hold.
The "movement"4 is about getting to the truth and that is all we are trying to do.
My most recent summary of the events of “the covid era” can be read in summarised form here, or in a longer version here.)
I have no actual idea precisely what they would say in response to the question but elucidating it is not needed to come to the conclusion we have about the credibility of the pandemic narrative.
My views on this have developed since Aug 2023.
That wording is deliberately wide-ranging in its scope. Moreoever, I would now add data fraud to that.
I slightly cringe at the use of that term now (though did put it in quote marks), since so many individuals in whatever the “movement” are appear (wittingly or not) to be taking us down blind alleys, or supporting their own commercial interests.
I am getting more and more interested in the psychology of an 'evil pathogen' threatening us. The narrative imposes fear on people. The tale is that there is an invisible enemy threatening to kill us all. Whether that pathogen is a virus, a bacterium, a fungus or something else seems irrelevant.
We are constantly exposed to all kind of pathogen's. These have evolved over time. Much of the fear of infection diseases dates back to the days of the industrial revolution where people lived in appalling circumstances. The combination of extremely unhealthy people and dreadful living conditions (open sewers, or no sewers at all, people packed in swampy overcrowded rooms, extreme work days, child labour) creates the perfect conditions for infection diseases. I just read 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humpries and Roman Bystranyk. It makes a lot of sense to me. The book is not new, and dates from well before the Covid madness, The patterns around vaccine development however were always the same as now. Initially the vaccines are considered 'safe and effective', then it turns out they dont stop infection, and they're sold as 'reducing the symptoms'. And probably the side effects are more serious than initially anticipated.
Saying that we should rely on our immune system makes you an antivaxxer and heretic. I think thats the key message: These pathogen's have been around for millions of years. But if social coinditions weaken our immune systems, the pathogens become a problem. We have hardly begun to understand the complexity of the immune system, but are now rolling out mRNA 'vaccines. Its not the first time that sapiens' solution cause more trouble than the original problem.
Shingles is a good example. The chickenpox virus remains in the body, but normally does no harm. Until an immune system disorder developes. So, is it a matter of a hostile virus, or is the root cause our own immune system?
To me its becoming increasingly obvious that the uncontrolled tampering with the immune system (playing God) weakens our immune system. Worse, its a vicious circle. A 'pandemic' occurs, people are jabbed with the wonder potion. As a result all sort of other infections rise. The solution? More wonder potion (mRNA jabs).
Sorry for rambling on. But describing a virus as a vile enemy that needs to be beaten is probably one of the biggest deceptions. And its impossible.
They were doing it to JJ Couey last year too. Coppolino and crew.