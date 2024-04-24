(I tweeted this in August 2023 but since people are still doing the “straw-manning” I thought I’d put it out here.)

A number of people in the Freedom Movement are "straw manning" the hypothesis that people like myself,

and others hold.

They are mis-characterising our position as being one that claims viruses don't exist.

None of the people I have named have said that (though I am aware others in the "movement" who have).

My personal view - not actually relevant to this issue - is that we know a tiny fraction of what we need to know to be able to properly understand the role of viruses in disease, how they spread, why they are there, why some people get ill and others don't, and how they interact with bacteria and other pathogens.

What we are saying (and it's frustrating to have to repeat what has been said so many times before):

the story that a novel virus emerged from anywhere and spread across the world causing the waves of deaths labelled as "covid deaths" just does not stack up

there is no known epidemiological model to explain what happened in N Italy or New York

since these drove the narrative, it is essential that people get to the bottom of what happened in those places

many places - which did not test at all, were essentially untouched by "the pandemic". Deadly viruses spreading globally don't do that.

they also don't spread globally for months across several continents, resulting in zero excess deaths and zero contemporaneous write-ups of anything unusual going on, anywhere; these things only started when the hysteria started

nor do they have vastly different effects in neighbouring cities, countries or other administrative areas - they are not "boundary-aware"

We will not be suppressed because people do not want to face up to some hard truths which include understanding the harms which bureacratically-encouraged maltreatment by healthcare systems may have caused.

Nor will we be suppressed just because people might misrepresent (whether wilfully or not) our position as one we don't hold.

The "movement" is about getting to the truth and that is all we are trying to do.

My most recent summary of the events of “the covid era” can be read in summarised form here, or in a longer version here.)