Much noise is being generated around the “leaked” RKI files.

To me - after all we have seen over the past few years - it’s extraordinary now to make any assumptions along the lines that:

Authorities feel beholden to transparency

Authorities obey FOI (or equivalent) laws

Authorities would not attempt to edit incriminating documents before releasing them

Authorities are above deliberately leaking documents so as to create some theatre around the process, amplifying the messages they wish to disseminate

And so it is with these documents.

I strongly recommend all to read this piece by Robert Kogan - something of an expert in all things EU and German-flavoured:

It is notable that although there is vigorous debate going on in Germany about the veracity of these files, it is being totally suppressed on X. As a result, there is little to no debate in English casting any doubts.

This is reminiscent of the “scoop” of the Whatsapp messages publication in the UK, which contained enough tidbits to keep the naive critics happy, while omitting key areas of discussion altogether (eg over the mRNA injections).

In relation to the RKI files, I highly recommend reading some of the posts in this Telegram channel, using Google translate if needed.