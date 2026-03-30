Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
1h

I think you are being too diplomatic and that serves no honest person. As Peter McCullogh (I think) said: "It's the vaccine until proven otherwise". That should be the default position in every disputable infant death. Period.

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