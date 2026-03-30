A hero from my youth - Manchester United defender Steve Bruce - tragically lost a grandchild (Madison Bruce-Smith) to SIDS in October 2024.

This post on X about this today caught my eye:

The GB News article goes on to say:

The family of former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has achieved a significant legal victory in honour of Madison, the infant grandson of the football figure, who passed away at just four months old. Following their campaign, stricter rules governing the use of the title “maternity nurse” will now be introduced. The family’s push for reform came after tragedy struck when Madison died, prompting calls for greater oversight of those providing care to newborns and their parents. Madison’s death followed incorrect guidance given to his family, who were advised to place the baby on his front while sleeping. Eva Clements, the maternity nurse responsible for this dangerous recommendation, held no formal qualifications for the role. The family had engaged Clements through Ruthie Maternity Services, an agency operating without any regulatory oversight. The absence of industry standards meant there was no requirement for those marketing themselves as maternity nurses to demonstrate competence or training.

This has been widely amplified by other outlets, including the Manchester Evening News:

To quote:

A coroner has called for urgent action to be taken at a national level over the unregulated 'maternity services' industry and 'maternity nurses' with no qualifications after the death of Manchester United great Steve Bruce's grandson.

(The police had - in 2024 - actually arrested the maternity nurse and charged her with neglect, as reported here.)

So, in essence it is being claimed that putting the baby on its front to sleep was the definite and sole cause of the baby’s death.

Now, I do not know (because I haven’t examined it) what the actual strength of the evidence is for the back-to-sleep campaign, nor for what contribution to deaths from SIDS placing children on their fronts may have caused. (It is odd, though, to think - as claimed - that humanity evolved for thousands of years while tolerating an extremely dangerous practice, entirely unnoticed.)

But whatever the answers to those questions, is it not incumbent upon coroners and others to at least consider whether the baby had received any medical interventions recently?

This baby died in October 2024 at the age of 4 months. At that time - based on the UK schedule - this is what Madison would have been scheduled to receive at that age:

Now, it may well have been that Madison had not yet actually had these jabs at the time of death, but regardless, it is notable that it seems that this was never even considered by the coroner, even as a potential contributory factor.

There is a surprising (or perhaps not) dearth of quality data available analysing temporal correlations between childhood vaccines and SIDS. Whilst the VAERS database does indeed raise concerns (see here), the counter-argument that (due to the nature of the VAERS system) reporting is biased towards deaths occurring close to the injections does carry some weight.

That said, it does seem to be non-contentious to argue that biological stressors are linked to SIDS and the injection - in one go - of seven different vaccines with all their adjuvants must constitute a significant biological stressor.

Generally, therefore, there is certainly a justifiable need to look into this data in much more depth than it has been so far.

What happens to people who raise concerns

There is undeniably an institutional reluctance to even entertain the possibility of links between vaccinations and infant deaths, as the case of Helen Grus demonstrates.

For those unaware, Helen Grus, an Ottawa police officer, was charged with discreditable conduct for “unauthorized private investigations” into potential links between infant deaths and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The accusation centred around her contacting a deceased baby's father to ask about the mother's COVID-19 vaccination status, having noticed a "doubling or tripling of infant deaths"; she had claimed it was "her duty to investigative criminal negligence on the part of the government”.

Needless to say, the official position was that the charges relate to the manner of her investigation, not the subject she was looking into. Over a year after her guilty verdict (see here), Grus is awaiting a hearing to decide on her punishment, and is suspended from duties meanwhile. According to press reports, Grus has launched a lawsuit against the CBC claiming that their reporting was defamatory, though I cannot find any details regarding its progress.

So much to look into and so little time….