Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
6d

As a senior who was targeted with the special "favor" of having my health targeted and imperiled by the Great Barrington declaration signatories, I am grateful for you and dr. Moore's actions to withdraw your support. Truth is rare - even at a remove, remorse and redress is appreciated!

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3 replies by Jonathan Engler and others
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
6d

Once you realize that viruses have never been demonstrated to exist outside the warped circular reasoning of “viroLIEgists,” it becomes crystal clear that the Great Barrington Declaration’s vision to “protect the vulnerable,” minimize broad restrictions, and allow “low-risk” groups to resume normal life is not a departure from a dangerous, pseudoscientific narrative, but simply a more “palatable” extension of it.

Rather than challenging the fraud of germ theory, the GBD preserves it—and with it the notion that a marketed, mythical microbial threat justifies restructuring society, complete with a convenient sweetener for eugenicists: the isolation of the elderly.

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