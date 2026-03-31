It’s gratifying to see another (medically-qualified) person - Dr Kirk Moore - publicly echoing my own position in relation to the GBD:

As I keep pointing out, even if the GBD was “the best we could do at the time” (which I now don’t necessarily accept) it is inexcusable that the authors have been totally unwilling to revisit their central premises in the 5 years since, despite many coherent challenges.

This, by the way, is my own version from a couple of years ago:

Finally, there’s a tab with all my GDB articles here.