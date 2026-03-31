Another formal request to disavow the Great Barrington Declaration...
It’s gratifying to see another (medically-qualified) person - Dr Kirk Moore - publicly echoing my own position in relation to the GBD:
As I keep pointing out, even if the GBD was “the best we could do at the time” (which I now don’t necessarily accept) it is inexcusable that the authors have been totally unwilling to revisit their central premises in the 5 years since, despite many coherent challenges.
This, by the way, is my own version from a couple of years ago:
Finally, there’s a tab with all my GDB articles here.
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As a senior who was targeted with the special "favor" of having my health targeted and imperiled by the Great Barrington declaration signatories, I am grateful for you and dr. Moore's actions to withdraw your support. Truth is rare - even at a remove, remorse and redress is appreciated!
Once you realize that viruses have never been demonstrated to exist outside the warped circular reasoning of “viroLIEgists,” it becomes crystal clear that the Great Barrington Declaration’s vision to “protect the vulnerable,” minimize broad restrictions, and allow “low-risk” groups to resume normal life is not a departure from a dangerous, pseudoscientific narrative, but simply a more “palatable” extension of it.
Rather than challenging the fraud of germ theory, the GBD preserves it—and with it the notion that a marketed, mythical microbial threat justifies restructuring society, complete with a convenient sweetener for eugenicists: the isolation of the elderly.