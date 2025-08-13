Sanity Unleashed

Rob (c137)
7d

The singularity is not going to happen because humans and animals developed intelligence in order to live with a physical body.

Most of the jobs that AI can replace are the bullshit jobs that Graeber wrote about. Doctors are glorified robots that follow guidelines. Politicians know little to nothing about how things really work. Executive management at corporations suffer the same issue.

The people who are working on AI are the same idiots that promote useless if not dangerous quackzines and brain chips. Genetics also fails to deliver.

It's because they're stuck on the parts, not understanding the whole.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/are-the-tech-bros-insane

https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/neuralink-does-not-read-minds-and

Cees Mul
7d

Its still 1's en 0's, but lots of them. It reminds me of the Blockchain hype. Actually a disastrous concept if you want speed and reliability (and efficiency). LinkedIn exploded on Blockchain maniacs. It was the solution for every conceivable problem. No doubt the same thing happened when the steam engine was introduced. The wheel was a good one too. I still use it occasionally.

