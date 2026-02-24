A quick reminder that a whole decade before the “covid” mRNA injections were launched, an FDA scientist called Chava Kimchi-Sarfaty said (referring to a process called “codon optimisation” used in the vaccine design) that:

From our experiments now, we do not believe that you can do that to any protein and have the protein behave as it did in its native form. The changed form could cause immunogenicity, for example, which wouldn’t be seen until late-stage clinical trials or even after approval.

This article in Nature referred to her work with some urgency (perhaps from a bygone age when Nature wasn’t totally bought by Big Pharma):

To quote:

Her pioneering work that demonstrated that synonymous mutations affect protein folding and function overturned a dogma in biology and has wide ramifications in the basic understanding of biology, drug development, and the practice of medicine. Because synonymous mutations do not alter the amino acid sequence, they were assumed to be innocuous. She was among the first to demonstrate that this assumption is inaccurate.

For more on why the attempt to merge vaccine harms with (mythical) harms from “covid” via a fantasy mechanism called “spikeopathy” are both wrong and dangerous, read this from a few years ago: