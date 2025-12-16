Sanity Unleashed

Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1dEdited

AI is like any other machine.

Garbage in gives garbage out.

If AI was allowed to tell the truth instead of bullshit like humans do, it would be way more efficient.

Lying takes a lot more memory and processing than reporting the truth, aka reality.

Even mystics like Gurdjieff said that the most waste comes from lying to the self, which ai seems to do also!

https://robc137.substack.com/p/why-deepseek-uses-10x-less-power

Fager 132
1d

If the judgement quotes a 2011 study that "trans people were not 'at increased risk of being convicted of any crime or violent crime,'" then allow me to quote Bill Murray in Stripes: "Convicted? No. Never convicted." Saying that transsexuals don't have an increased risk of being convicted for violent crimes isn't the same thing as saying they don't have an increased risk of committing violent crimes.

And anyway, why did the case hinge on statistics? Sandie Peggie doesn't want men in the women's locker room. No means no. It shouldn't matter whether the man is Ted Bundy or Mahatma Gandhi. The statistics should have been completely irrelevant--and would have been, if all the psychopathic narcissists running this shit show weren't desperate to keep the con alive. Considering the case by the rules of Reality Land would have set a legal precedent and given Loretta hurty fee-fees: Cutting your dick off doesn't make you a woman.

