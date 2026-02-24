This is a largely unstructured “brain dump” of some interesting titbits (or tidbits if you’re American) relating to AI which I have recently come across.

My position on AI has been one of watchful cynicism - see my articles here.

1. Yet more evidence that the belief systems around AI resemble those of a cult.

Here’s a post on X about a court in the USA sanctioning 5 lawyers for using ChatGPT to help write a brief

Understandably (and thankfully), the court sanctioned the attorneys involved (full judgment here):

It seems to me that enough has gone wrong with the use of AI in the law to make everyone exremely wary of it - see my articles on the Sandie Peggie Employment Tribunal.

But not everyone agrees.

Meet James Miller (CV here), Professor of Economics at Smith College (an elite liberal arts college in the United States. He is a prolific author on all things AI-related, and a believer in the Technological Singularity. His beliefs centre on the idea that the rise of greater-than-human intelligence is a highly plausible, transformative event that requires immediate societal and academic attention, and will herald either utopia or extinction, depending on our response. This is sounding a lot like a technological version of “the rapture”.

The Technological Singularity Managing T 151KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Naturally, therefore, his response to the above (here, and below) is that the basic problem was caused by only using one AI.

Such a response would be laughable, were it not for the fact that the academics holding these beliefs seem pretty influential in terms of what the public understands about AI, and how and where governments choose to spend (our) taxes.

2. AIs don’t reason at all .

Via this post on X, I was alerted to an interesting paper published by Apple scientists:

It’s worth reading the thread on X. In essence, the paper can be read as explaining how LLM’s (“Large Language models”) don’t reason at all - certainly not as we understand that term. They are not understanding anything. They are just generating the text expected of them using statistical algorithms.

This is a million miles away from intelligence. The implication is something which I have long suspected to be the case:

Of course, huge amounts of wealth, including that extracted from us all in the form of taxpayers, is currently being invested in exactly that - gathering and processing more data, using more and more powerful computers.

I’m betting on it ultimately failing to bring much in the way of benefits, except for early investors who manage to bail out before the bubble bursts.

This video contains quite an interesting commentary on the paper, with some insightful comments left underneath:

3. The human brain is unimaginably complex

This paper, published in 2024, describes a mapping experiment carried out by a team comprising mainly Harvard scientists on a sample of human brain approximately 1 cubic millimetre in volume (which is about one millionth of the size of an average human brain):

This post on X describes what was found, and uses those findings to show how impossibly complex our brains are relative to computer systems. The text reads as follows:

The math on this project should mass-humble every AI lab on the planet.



1 cubic millimetre. One-millionth of a human brain. Harvard and Google spent 10 years mapping it. The imaging alone took 326 days. They sliced the tissue into 5,000 wafers each 30 nanometres thick, ran them through a $6 million electron microscope, then needed Google’s ML models to stitch the 3D reconstruction because no human team could process the output.



The result: 57,000 cells, 150 million synapses, 230 millimetres of blood vessels, compressed into 1.4 petabytes of raw data. For context, 1.4 petabytes is roughly 1.4 million gigabytes. From a speck smaller than a grain of rice.



Now scale that. The full human brain is one million times larger. Mapping the whole thing at this resolution would produce approximately 1.4 zettabytes of data. That’s roughly equal to all the data generated on Earth in a single year. The storage alone would cost an estimated $50 billion and require a 140-acre data centre, which would make it the largest on the planet.



And they found things textbooks don’t contain. One neuron had over 5,000 connection points. Some axons had coiled themselves into tight whorls for completely unknown reasons. Pairs of cell clusters grew in mirror images of each other. Jeff Lichtman, the Harvard lead, said there’s “a chasm between what we already know and what we need to know.”



This is why the next step isn’t a human brain. It’s a mouse hippocampus, 10 cubic millimetres, over the next five years. Because even a mouse brain is 1,000x larger than what they just mapped, and the full mouse connectome is the proof of concept before anyone attempts the human one.



We’re building AI systems that loosely mimic neural networks while still unable to fully read the wiring diagram of a single cubic millimetre of the thing we’re trying to imitate. The original is 1.4 petabytes per millionth of its volume. Every AI model on Earth fits in a fraction of that.



The brain runs on 20 watts and fits in your skull. The data center required to merely describe one-millionth of it would span 140 acres.

That seems a fair summation of the paper, save for the fact that his final sentence seems to be inconsistent with his earlier calculation - the 140 acre data centre is his calculated requirement for one whole brain, not for the 1 cubic millimetre of tissue.

Nevertheless, this really does bring it home to us how complex and efficient the human brain is and how, even if somehow the storage and interconnections could be electronically duplicated, the energy requirements would basically make it non-viable (and pointless).

4. Language is easy, movement less so.

See this post, which reads as follows:

Yann LeCun just exposed AI’s fundamental flaw. We’re celebrating systems that can’t do what insects do effortlessly.



LeCun: “The biggest difficulty is not to get fooled into thinking that a computer system is intelligent simply because it can manipulate language.”



Language feels like intelligence because we experience it as the highest form of human thought.



So when a machine produces fluent, articulate, convincing text, the instinct is to conclude it understands.



It doesn’t.



LeCun: “It turns out the real world is much, much more complicated.”



Language is actually the easy part.



A sequence of discrete symbols with a finite number of possibilities. Predicting the next word is a tractable mathematical problem. Impressive at scale.



Not understanding. Pattern matching in symbol space.



The real world is something else entirely. A high-dimensional, continuous, noisy signal that changes every millisecond in ways no text corpus can capture.



Physical reality doesn’t come in tokens.



LeCun: “Which your house cat is perfectly able to deal with. But not computers yet.”



This is the Moravec paradox.



The things that feel hard to humans: writing essays, solving equations, passing bar exams. Computationally straightforward.



The things that feel trivially easy: walking across a room, catching a falling object, folding a shirt. Extraordinarily difficult for machines.



Your house cat navigates a complex three-dimensional physical environment in real time.



Predicts trajectories. Adjusts to surprises. Understands cause and effect through direct interaction with the world.



The most powerful AI systems ever built cannot do what your cat does before breakfast.



That’s not a minor gap. That’s the entire frontier.



Language is the easy problem that looks hard to humans.



The physical world is the hard problem that looks easy because evolution solved it billions of years ago.



We’re pouring hundreds of billions into making language models marginally better at the simple problem.



The actual intelligence problem remains unsolved.



LeCun has spent fifteen years on this. Not making chatbots more fluent. Giving machines the ability to understand, predict, and interact with physical reality the way animals do instinctively.



The benchmark that matters isn’t passing a bar exam.



It’s folding a shirt. Loading a dishwasher. Navigating an unfamiliar room without a map.



We built systems that can write your dissertation before we built systems that can tie your shoes.



That’s where AI actually is.



Everything else is autocomplete at scale.

5. But if movement is the final frontier, what about this video (and similar) from China?

The caption under the video reads:

The routine fused traditional martial arts with advanced robotics, featuring synchronized stunts and sword and nunchuk sequences.

Before concluding that Terminator-style robots are already here, I’d love to know more about the systems behind these movements, in particular, what were they being asked to do? How much was pre-programmed? How reactive and adaptive to the environment are they being?

Anyway, that’s enough unstructured waffle from me. I’d be interested in your thoughts on the above materials.