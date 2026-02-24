Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1dEdited

Those robots have little in common with real life as you suspect with them being pre programmed.

They don't have the senses that we do, which is why they fail in real life conditions. We move with tons of sense data coming from our bodies while they probably use balance and simple pressure sensing of the limbs.

As for LLMs, language is not what makes us intelligent. Some of the most wordy people I know are quite stupid when it comes to thinking outside the box. "The word" is what they think in, not reality. It's a left brain logic task lacking intuition and other things that animals and humans have.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

Here we see two different AIs in a show. One is obsessed with getting more and more data, not unlike the LLMs while the other is connected to actually DOING Useful things like life support and navigation (not unlike our right brain and subconscious/unconscious processes).

https://robc137.substack.com/p/why-deepseek-uses-10x-less-power

And here I explain why it hallucinates and is so power hungry.... It's just like the "booksmart" dummies that believe big pharma without seeing reality. Believing lies is energy intensive and disconnected from reality.

Priscilla's avatar
Priscilla
7h

Excellent points, loved reading this. "3. The human brain is unimaginably complex" piece is so important to put this tool into perspective. I personally spend time sitting still and quietly, purposefully diminishing thought, so that my true body intelligence can naturally nurture and ground me.

