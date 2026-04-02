A textbook example of AI confirmation bias...
...with some added gaslighting.
Regular users of AI systems will now be well aware that it frequently makes errors, but worse than that, it will double-down on these errors even when presented with contradictory evidence.
The below is a textbook example. Gemini AI made an assumption, and when presented with contradictory evidence, it prioritised fitting the new evidence around its original premise over admitting its error.
My wife and I have been spring-cleaning.
We came across several old boxes of family photos, and found one particularly nice but rather faded photo of my maternal grandparents (Percy and Dorothy - known by most as “Dolly”) somewhere glamorous in 1959 (the date was written on the back).
I happen to be a member of a Facebook group where you can upload photos and (just for fun) enthusiasts enhance them.
So I uploaded this particular photo and asked if someone could “colourise it and generally jazz it up a bit” and here’s the stunning result (my grandparents are on the left):
I was wondering where that had been taken1 and so I thought I’d ask Gemini. Here’s the answer:
I was curious about its assertion that it was AI generated. Of course, it actually IS (in the sense that AI must have been used to colourise and enhance), but not for the reasons it gave. After all, the “source” photo was one which has been in my possession for decades, and the anatomical features it claims are stigmata of AI generation are on that as well!
So I uploaded the original:
I asked it “Here’s a scan of the original - does that change your viewpoint about AI generation?”
(See footnote2 for the output of the chat with ChatGPT - based on the original - washed out - image.)
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Incidentally, my cousin doesn’t think they had ever been to Corsica which is where Gemini thinks this is, but they did visit the South of France - so this is probably another “mistake”.
Chat with ChatGPT reads:
This is a great example because it does have some qualities that can make people suspect AI—but looking closely, I’d lean real (scanned vintage photo) rather than AI-generated. Here’s why:
What looks “AI-ish” at first glance
Washed-out, soft contrast – can resemble AI’s “dreamy” tone
Slight facial softness – details aren’t super sharp
Symmetrical group walking toward camera – feels a bit staged/composed
Background blur / flattening – gives a slightly uncanny depth
Those are probably what triggered the comment you heard.
But here’s the important part — signs it’s not AI
1. Consistent period detail
Clothing styles (cardigans, skirts, sunglasses, trousers) all align with mid-20th century fashion
The cars and buildings match the same era
No weird hybrid styles (a common AI giveaway)
2. Hands, faces, and anatomy check out
Hands are anatomically correct (AI often messes these up)
Faces are consistent and proportional
No melting, duplication, or asymmetry glitches
3. Natural imperfections
There are scratches, fading, and discoloration typical of an aged print
Slight blur and overexposure look like film + scanning artifacts, not synthetic blur
The edges show wear consistent with physical photos
AI usually fakes these, but here they feel organic and irregular.
4. Depth and interaction feel real
People in the background are behaving naturally (not warped or oddly placed)
Perspective and shadows are coherent
The group’s movement feels candid rather than generated
5. No “AI stitching errors”
Common AI tells that are absent:
No duplicated patterns
No warped text/signage (even if not readable, it looks structurally correct)
No inconsistent lighting directions
My verdict
Very likely a real photograph, probably:
Taken on film (maybe 1950s–70s)
Later scanned or digitised, which softened detail and contrast
Why someone might think it’s AI
Modern AI image generators often imitate exactly this kind of vintage aesthetic, so people are now suspicious of authentic photos that look like this.
If you want, I can go a step further and try to date the photo more precisely or analyse where it might have been taken—that could add another layer of confidence.
Something else to notice is that you didn’t ask if this photo was Ai generated (fake), you only asked about the location. Ai gave you its opinion.
Ai is testing us … so that we learn to believe and trust what we see with our own eyes, hear with our ears, and know to be true from real evidence.
It is just like if you gave the photo to a professional photographer and asked them where they thought the photo was taken, and they added that they believed it was fake. Would you believe them or would you push back?
It is teaching you to not trust what any person (authority/expert) or computer Ai tells you!
You are the authority - no one else.
A valuable lesson that many have had to learn the hard way during Covid.
Very interesting example of AI analysis going wrong.
I learnt at school that source was of utmost importance ... then I learnt that source does not make something trustworthy and how I judge things now is by gleaning and trying to fit all the gleaned pieces of information together in the way they make the best sense. The fact that AI screws up badly doesn't really concern me when I know that lots of sources considered authoritative are replete with complete hogwash. Maybe one day I'll trust it without applying due consideration and come a cropper from that acceptance but until then I don't worry about it personally as I simply treat it with the same circumspection I treat every other source ... although how other people treat it might be a problem.