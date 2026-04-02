Regular users of AI systems will now be well aware that it frequently makes errors, but worse than that, it will double-down on these errors even when presented with contradictory evidence.

The below is a textbook example. Gemini AI made an assumption, and when presented with contradictory evidence, it prioritised fitting the new evidence around its original premise over admitting its error.

My wife and I have been spring-cleaning.

We came across several old boxes of family photos, and found one particularly nice but rather faded photo of my maternal grandparents (Percy and Dorothy - known by most as “Dolly”) somewhere glamorous in 1959 (the date was written on the back).

I happen to be a member of a Facebook group where you can upload photos and (just for fun) enthusiasts enhance them.

So I uploaded this particular photo and asked if someone could “colourise it and generally jazz it up a bit” and here’s the stunning result (my grandparents are on the left):

I was wondering where that had been taken and so I thought I’d ask Gemini. Here’s the answer:

I was curious about its assertion that it was AI generated. Of course, it actually IS (in the sense that AI must have been used to colourise and enhance), but not for the reasons it gave. After all, the “source” photo was one which has been in my possession for decades, and the anatomical features it claims are stigmata of AI generation are on that as well!

So I uploaded the original:

I asked it “Here’s a scan of the original - does that change your viewpoint about AI generation?”

Se

(See footnote for the output of the chat with ChatGPT - based on the original - washed out - image.)