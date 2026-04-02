Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Laura's avatar
Laura
4d

Something else to notice is that you didn’t ask if this photo was Ai generated (fake), you only asked about the location. Ai gave you its opinion.

Ai is testing us … so that we learn to believe and trust what we see with our own eyes, hear with our ears, and know to be true from real evidence.

It is just like if you gave the photo to a professional photographer and asked them where they thought the photo was taken, and they added that they believed it was fake. Would you believe them or would you push back?

It is teaching you to not trust what any person (authority/expert) or computer Ai tells you!

You are the authority - no one else.

A valuable lesson that many have had to learn the hard way during Covid.

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1 reply by Jonathan Engler
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
4d

Very interesting example of AI analysis going wrong.

I learnt at school that source was of utmost importance ... then I learnt that source does not make something trustworthy and how I judge things now is by gleaning and trying to fit all the gleaned pieces of information together in the way they make the best sense. The fact that AI screws up badly doesn't really concern me when I know that lots of sources considered authoritative are replete with complete hogwash. Maybe one day I'll trust it without applying due consideration and come a cropper from that acceptance but until then I don't worry about it personally as I simply treat it with the same circumspection I treat every other source ... although how other people treat it might be a problem.

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