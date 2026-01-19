Update added 20 Jan 2026 13.38 UK time: The missing material referred to below has been restored - see my article here.

In his latest post biologyphenom pointed out that the parliamentary audiovisual feed appeared to have suffered a highly selective “technical issue” at the precise moment when Lord Harper was making reference to Do Not Resuscitate orders being applied to those with learning disabilities during the so-called “covid pandemic”, a topic I documented extensively here.

Here is biologyphenom’s article:

Due to the magnitude of the implication behind this assertion, I felt compelled to check this for myself.

The author is absolutely correct.

Here is a clip of Lord Harper speaking the other day in the House of Lords:

Here is the corresponding extract from Hansard:

Watching the clip while reading Hansard reveals that:

Both video and audio are suppressed while Lord Harper speaks the words I have highlighted in yellow.

Audio returns while he speaks the words in green, during which video is lost, only returning at the end of the green highlighted part.

No explanation for this is given.

At this point, it’s worthwhile noting that a DNR order doesn’t “just” take effect if and when someone actually goes into a cardiac arrest - it affects the entire medical journey for that individual: