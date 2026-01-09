The headlines in the UK press following the approval of a new drug for a particular subset of patients with asthma (the so-called “eosinophilic phenotype”) called depemokimab, given as new twice-yearly injection, were predictably sensational:

These articles essentially report the results of a pair of randomised placebo-controlled studies - known as SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 - the NEJM paper for which is published here; the PDF is downloadable below:

Here’s the supplementary appendix - where all the good stuff is hidden!

For the sake of completeness, here’s the protocol:

I note, by the way, that nowhere in that protocol (nor the NEJM paper) does it explicitly state that the placebo is saline - it just refers to “matching placebo”. I am not necessarily doubting that the placebo patients received saline, though it is a bit weird to me that it is never explicitly described as such.

Now, to the headline - that hospital admissions are slashed by three-quarters. The source of that is the main table (Table 2) in the paper - specifically the bottom row:

What the highlighted data in that table suggests is this:

The rate of exacerbations (the top row) was roughly halved - from around 1 per year per patient to around 1 every 2 years

The rate of exacerbations leading to hospitalization or an emergency department visit (bottom row) was reduced by roughly three-quarters, from around 9 per hundred patients per year to around 2. Put differently, if 100 patients were treated for a year, this drug would prevent 7 asthma exacerbations requiring hospitalization or an emergency department visit.

The data between the top and bottom rows in the above table relate to the following additional measurements:

St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire Score (range 0 to 100)

Asthma Control Questionnaire (0 to 6)

the prebronchodilator FEV1 as assessed according to the American Thoracic Society guidelines

the scores recorded in asthma nightly and daily symptom diaries, scored from 0 to 10 (higher scores indicating worse symptoms)

No statistically significant change was seen in any of these scores.

Further observations on the data.

Newspaper headline is misleading

The 72% reduction reported actually relates to the reduction in hospitalisation OR an emergency department visit - not, as the Daily Mail article claims - admissions. In fact, no breakdown is given. The data - as presented - is compatible with all the placebo patients being satisfactorily managed during a quick visit to an ED and all the active drug patients having exacerbations severe enough to warrant admission to hospital.

Moreover, it should be noted that that particular metric (reductions in hospitalisation OR an emergency department visit) was actually a secondary endpoint - the primary one being exacerbation rate. To be fair to the authors, they do not actually headline the results for this secondary endpoint in their article - it is the popular press which has singled that out and trumpeted it without regard for the very small reduction in absolute (as opposed to relative) risk implied.

No all-cause data is reported

As has become commonplace, only data pertaining to the target illness is presented. No data on all-cause morbidity or hospitalisations is reported. So, unless recorded as an adverse event, we would not know, for example, if the active drug caused an increase in the rate of an illness other than asthma.

The lack of material change in other metrics is puzzling.

These are the changes in the secondary endpoints.

St. George’s and Asthma Control Questionnaires.

Swift-1:

Swift-2:

FEV1 (before inhaler use):

Asthma night-time symptom diary scores:

Asthma daytime symptom scores:

It can be seen from the above that there is no significant difference in either objective (FEV1) or subjective (diary scores) between the active and placebo groups, and what little differences are apparent are not observed consistently between the two studies.

It seems to me to somewhat paradoxical that a drug could reduce exacerbations yet induce no discernible improvements in any of the other accepted general measures of asthma severity.

Moreover, presenting the data as they do - by graphing the changes from baseline - makes what miniscule differences between the groups there are look more impressive than they actually are.

By way of illustration of this point, look at the graph for daily symptom scores (the last one in the above).

The first point to note is that the scores look a lot more similar (between active and placebo) in Swift-1 than in Swift-2. In science, lack of reproducibility raises obvious question marks over observed data.

The second point is that even in Swift 2 (the study with the greatest changes in this metric) the difference between the groups is pretty unimpressive. The active drug reduced the symptom score from 2.35 to 1.13 (a reduction of 52%), but placebo managed a reduction from 2.18 to 1.25 (43%).

Placebo performs extremely well

In fact, that highlights another feature observed by scrutiny of this data - that placebo performs quite outstandingly, even with objective measures such as FEV1. In fact, take another look at the graph for FEV1 above; the changes from baseline for FEV1 in the placebo group dwarf the observed differences between the groups after 52 weeks:

For Swift-1 there’s basically little difference between the groups at 52 weeks, with an ~8% increase in both the active and placebo groups.

There DOES look like there’s a difference for Swift-2, but in fact although the FEV1 increased in the in the active group by ~12%, placebo managed an increase of ~9.5%.

Similar observations could be made about the other measures in the study. Such profound improvements in these measures - long regarded as “gold standard” measurements for monitoring asthma - in the placebo group warrant further comment and investigation since, at first glance, the conclusion must be that the placebo performs as well or nearly as well as the active drug - which comes with all its knowns and unknowns.

Blood eosinophils are “hammered” (as intended) - but at what cost?

As can be seen from the graph below (Swift-2 was basically identical), the drug does indeed induce a profound and long-lasting reduction in eosinophil counts:

To my mind, one of the most significant problems in modern medicince is that we have much less understanding of human biology than we purport to have.

Pharma is frequently coming up with pathways to inhibit or stimulate, based on underlying hypotheses of the causes of certain illnesses which are based on scanty evidence (at best). Assumptions are made that it is safe to interfere with these fundamential pathways, yet because biology is irreducibly complex we cannot predict what second or third order effects might be induced.

Hence the frequency of adverse effects which often become apparent many years after new drug classes are launched.

With this particular drug, nobody knows what the adverse effects of such a profound inhibition of a central component of human immunity might be, but I certainly wouldn’t like to lay a bet that it will be benign.

In fact, although the adverse event profile is reported to be “clean” and similar to placebo, there is in fact a major red flag reported in the paper:

One percent (ie 5 out of ~500 patients in total) of those treated with the drug discontinued due to liver abnormalities, in some cases quite severe.

The authors assert that:

All five discontinuation events were considered by the investigator to be unrelated to depemokimab.

However, no reason or justification for those opinions is given; indeed, it seems difficult to think how an investigator could make such a call. The whole point of having a placebo control group is to allow such comparisons to be made and inferences to be drawn without being polluted by such potentially biased opinions.

The fact that “all events were reported as “resolved” or “resolving” by the follow-up visit” certainly supports the notion that these adverse events were in fact related to the drug treatment.

If liver abnormalities were seen in 1% of the treated group, and zero in the placebo arm, this is surely warrants discussion and investigation rather than blithe dismissal as “unrelated to depemokimab”.

Notably, this potential issue is absent from the GSK press release, which instead states that “the overall incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events were similar in patients treated with either depemokimab or placebo”.

At the very least, the results of the liver function tests - clearly carried out on all subjects - should be reported in the scientific paper, yet the authors only report the results in those patients whose tests met the stopping criteria. What I would like to know is: in light of the 5 subjects discontinuing, what did this do to liver function across the board (compared to placebo)?

Concluding remarks

The reporting - both by the popular press and by the authors of the scientific paper - leaves much to be desired. Many of the tricks with which we are now becoming familiar are in evidence.