See the below post which popped up in my “feed”:
I don’t subscribe so couldn’t read the article, but via a search on X I found the Slaynews “article” referred to here.
That article says this - which Dr Makis has basically uncritically repeated:
An explosive peer-reviewed study has confirmed that surging reports of “iatrogenic magnetism” are caused by “massive metallic objects” that are forming inside the bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
The researchers found that large metal objects “up to 70 grams” are forming “several months after the injection.”
The alarming metallic structures were found in “different parts of the body” and present severe health risks, the study warns.
The article then links to the study itself, which is this (PDF below):
However, the authors aren’t actually claiming they found metallic objects INSIDE anyone’s body. The 70 grams refers to the weight of objects which attached TO the body.
(I might add that looking at their photos I am somewhat cynical about that finding too.)
But my major point is this:
This shows incredible lack of discernment.
Given that the headline sounds rather fantastical, and is reported in the trashy and hyperbolic “Slaynews”, wouldn’t you have expected a professional who holds himself out as a “radiologist, oncologist and cancer researcher” to check the actual claims made in the paper itself?
It's embarrassing and it's not helping anyone.
It's really annoying when people declare total bullshit, whether it's pro narrative or against the narrative.
This is just digging in paranoia of the technology.
For all we know the metals are from aluminum based vaccines 😂.
As for the COVID shots, this metals thing is BS but so is spike protein and so called mRNA tech. I've yet to find out how the supposed mRNA gets out of the lipids that are designed to not break down.
Looking at the history of Moderna explains that they had issues way before this mRNA vaporware BS.
