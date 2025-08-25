See the below post which popped up in my “feed”:

I don’t subscribe so couldn’t read the article, but via a search on X I found the Slaynews “article” referred to here.

That article says this - which Dr Makis has basically uncritically repeated:

An explosive peer-reviewed study has confirmed that surging reports of “iatrogenic magnetism” are caused by “massive metallic objects” that are forming inside the bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The researchers found that large metal objects “up to 70 grams” are forming “several months after the injection.” The alarming metallic structures were found in “different parts of the body” and present severe health risks, the study warns.

The article then links to the study itself, which is this (PDF below):

Magnetism Finland Paper 400KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

However, the authors aren’t actually claiming they found metallic objects INSIDE anyone’s body. The 70 grams refers to the weight of objects which attached TO the body.

(I might add that looking at their photos I am somewhat cynical about that finding too.)

But my major point is this: