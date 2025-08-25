Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
13h

It's embarrassing and it's not helping anyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
14h

It's really annoying when people declare total bullshit, whether it's pro narrative or against the narrative.

This is just digging in paranoia of the technology.

For all we know the metals are from aluminum based vaccines 😂.

As for the COVID shots, this metals thing is BS but so is spike protein and so called mRNA tech. I've yet to find out how the supposed mRNA gets out of the lipids that are designed to not break down.

Looking at the history of Moderna explains that they had issues way before this mRNA vaporware BS.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture