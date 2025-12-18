A favourite new pastime at FDA: buck-passing
Maryanne Demasi here refers to a Bloomberg interview with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary at which the matter of black box warnings for the mRNA vaccines (the agency has decided against) was discussed.
To quote:
When asked to explain the decision, Makary did not frame it as one he personally made. Instead, he deferred to other FDA leaders, including the agency’s top vaccine official, Dr Vinay Prasad.
According to Makary, Prasad argued that earlier safety signals should not be applied to current use, because Covid vaccines are now administered annually rather than as two closely spaced doses during the initial rollout.
I am not sure which is more pathetic - the buck passing or the actual excuse for this shitshow by Prasad.
At this point I should point out that I am old enough to remember when “covid dissidents” mobilised and fought like tigers to save Prasad’s job.
When he was reinstated (14 days after his resignation) he was actually given additional responsibilities - he became the agency’s chief medical and scientific officer in addition to regaining his role as director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).
Incidentally, I am blocked on X by VP, as I recount here.
Since Prasad knows they didn't establish "safety signals" for the "initial rollout," how does he justify using those non-existent signals as a standard now, whether to abandon or continue it?
This entire administration has turned out to be a massive con. I actually thought Trump learned something useful the first time around and would apply it, but then it turns out that he's part of the scam. I thought that some of his appointees would at least not actively work against Americans' interests and might do some good, even if it was inadvertent and not on principle. But every day the government beclowns itself to another level. Every day it's more embarrassing to be an American paying for these sociopathic liars, thugs, bullies, and morons to lurch around wrecking everything at home and abroad. I'm ashamed of the government I live under.
So the exam goes on for those who have yet to pass.
'Question 666 - It is a good idea to have a vaccine that the FDA decides should not have a Black Box warning despite recorded deaths from the vaccine - true or false
