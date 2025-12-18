Maryanne Demasi here refers to a Bloomberg interview with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary at which the matter of black box warnings for the mRNA vaccines (the agency has decided against) was discussed.

To quote:

When asked to explain the decision, Makary did not frame it as one he personally made. Instead, he deferred to other FDA leaders, including the agency’s top vaccine official, Dr Vinay Prasad. According to Makary, Prasad argued that earlier safety signals should not be applied to current use, because Covid vaccines are now administered annually rather than as two closely spaced doses during the initial rollout.

I am not sure which is more pathetic - the buck passing or the actual excuse for this shitshow by Prasad.

At this point I should point out that I am old enough to remember when “covid dissidents” mobilised and fought like tigers to save Prasad’s job.

When he was reinstated (14 days after his resignation) he was actually given additional responsibilities - he became the agency’s chief medical and scientific officer in addition to regaining his role as director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Incidentally, I am blocked on X by VP, as I recount here.